Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Mike Kelly, GM of SelectStar and CTO of Blue Medora
Top 2017 Predictions for DevOps and Databases
This is a fun time
of year when everyone reaches for their Magic 8-ball to make
predictions about what will happen in 2017. However, I don't need an
8-ball to know that traditional technology blueprints are being thrown
out. In the age of cloud and software-defined everything, it's no longer
a given that a business application and its associated databases,
files, logs and utilities will be hosted on the same-old infrastructure.
Business data can be created and managed on any device, and IT leaders
and pros must adapt to these new challenges. Below are a few of my
predictions on the changes in data management that are coming in 2017:
Democratization of Machine Learning/AI
In 2017, I expect
to see an increased emphasis on machine learning and artificial
intelligence (AI). We've seen machine learning evolve from IBM Watson a
few years ago to most recently with Salesforce and Oracle. While many
think machine learning has gone mainstream, there is the potential for
much more, such as performance monitoring and intelligent alerting.
While companies might face false starts and initial mishaps while trying
to crack the code, the increased number of organizations turning to AI
and machine learning will lead to more successes next year. This
increased adoption will help bring innovations faster to market,
especially from a wide range of industries.
Rapid Growth of DevOps
DevOps will
continue to see rapid expansion in 2017, particularly in the enterprise
where it's been slower to take hold. Every year, more and more new
technologies enter the market, allowing developers to bring innovations
faster to market. Recently the pace of technology innovation has
outpaced the security of those technologies. I expect we'll see a
correction in 2017 with a heavier security focus from DevOps teams,
particularly in more conservative enterprise organizations.
Increased Database Complexity
In 2017 more and
more database types will be implemented and supported by a mix of
traditional and cloud infrastructure -- and the management of them will
become even more complex. As more companies rely on applications, the
performance of databases which power these applications will become even
more critical to service and profitability. Companies who haven't
figured out that database performance will be key to their success will
be surpassed by companies that have.
IoT and Database
The Internet of
Things (IoT) is widely acknowledged as a big growth area for 2017. More
connected devices will create more data, which has to be securely
shared, stored, managed and analyzed. As a result, databases will become
more complex and the management burden will increase. Those
organizations that can most effectively monitor their database layer to
optimize peak performance and resolve bottlenecks will be more strongly
placed in a better position to exploit the opportunities of IoT.
It's time to give
that Magic 8-ball a healthy shake. As businesses rely more on their
application data to thrive and survive, the outlook is good that, in
2017 and beyond, new use cases for performance monitoring, data
analytics and data migration will emerge. Against this backdrop, key
roles in an IT organization will also evolve as the database architect,
data scientist and devops specialist will become more critical to an
organization's success. You may rely on it.
##
About the Author
As CTO, Kelly is
focused on advancing Blue Medora's VMware product integrations and
leading the product champion and new product development teams. Before
becoming CTO, Kelly led the creation and development of a leading
software solution for monitoring and managing Oracle databases on
VMware. Prior to Blue Medora his career was focused on new product
development and research, and includes experience at every stage of the
product development cycle.