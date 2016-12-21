



Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.



Contributed by Mike Kelly, GM of SelectStar and CTO of Blue Medora

Top 2017 Predictions for DevOps and Databases

This is a fun time of year when everyone reaches for their Magic 8-ball to make predictions about what will happen in 2017. However, I don't need an 8-ball to know that traditional technology blueprints are being thrown out. In the age of cloud and software-defined everything, it's no longer a given that a business application and its associated databases, files, logs and utilities will be hosted on the same-old infrastructure. Business data can be created and managed on any device, and IT leaders and pros must adapt to these new challenges. Below are a few of my predictions on the changes in data management that are coming in 2017:



Democratization of Machine Learning/AI

In 2017, I expect to see an increased emphasis on machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI). We've seen machine learning evolve from IBM Watson a few years ago to most recently with Salesforce and Oracle. While many think machine learning has gone mainstream, there is the potential for much more, such as performance monitoring and intelligent alerting. While companies might face false starts and initial mishaps while trying to crack the code, the increased number of organizations turning to AI and machine learning will lead to more successes next year. This increased adoption will help bring innovations faster to market, especially from a wide range of industries.



Rapid Growth of DevOps

DevOps will continue to see rapid expansion in 2017, particularly in the enterprise where it's been slower to take hold. Every year, more and more new technologies enter the market, allowing developers to bring innovations faster to market. Recently the pace of technology innovation has outpaced the security of those technologies. I expect we'll see a correction in 2017 with a heavier security focus from DevOps teams, particularly in more conservative enterprise organizations.



Increased Database Complexity

In 2017 more and more database types will be implemented and supported by a mix of traditional and cloud infrastructure -- and the management of them will become even more complex. As more companies rely on applications, the performance of databases which power these applications will become even more critical to service and profitability. Companies who haven't figured out that database performance will be key to their success will be surpassed by companies that have.



IoT and Database

The Internet of Things (IoT) is widely acknowledged as a big growth area for 2017. More connected devices will create more data, which has to be securely shared, stored, managed and analyzed. As a result, databases will become more complex and the management burden will increase. Those organizations that can most effectively monitor their database layer to optimize peak performance and resolve bottlenecks will be more strongly placed in a better position to exploit the opportunities of IoT.



It's time to give that Magic 8-ball a healthy shake. As businesses rely more on their application data to thrive and survive, the outlook is good that, in 2017 and beyond, new use cases for performance monitoring, data analytics and data migration will emerge. Against this backdrop, key roles in an IT organization will also evolve as the database architect, data scientist and devops specialist will become more critical to an organization's success. You may rely on it.

##



About the Author

As CTO, Kelly is focused on advancing Blue Medora's VMware product integrations and leading the product champion and new product development teams. Before becoming CTO, Kelly led the creation and development of a leading software solution for monitoring and managing Oracle databases on VMware. Prior to Blue Medora his career was focused on new product development and research, and includes experience at every stage of the product development cycle.