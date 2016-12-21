



Contributed by Trey Layton, SVP and Chief Technology Officer, CPSD, Dell EMC

The Data Center without Borders: 2017 Converged Systems Predictions

It's becoming apparent just how much the rise of cloud computing is transforming the modern enterprise. In addition to public clouds, the number of private clouds is starting to proliferate exponentially - be it on premise or hosted in a third-party data center. A large percentage of these are - or soon will be - running on converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, greatly reducing the time and effort required to architect and build them while simplifying their ongoing operations.

Based on this, below are top trends I believe will shape the Converged Systems industry in 2017.



The Lines Between Public & Private Clouds will Blur



Cloud computing is more than 10 years old, yet the transformational impact that it enables across all industries is still in its relative infancy. As 2017 progresses, it will become more clear just how much the line between public and private clouds is starting to blur. With the ability to manage both private and public cloud environments as a single coordinated IT resource maturing, hybrid clouds will be the technology rule versus the exception.



The Boundary-less, Dynamic Data Center will be the New IT Reality



The data center will soon become boundary-less. Application workloads are already moving bi-directionally between on-premise IT environments and public cloud as well as between public cloud providers as part of multi-cloud strategies, and just because an application workload was created in one environment does not mean it will need to stay there for its entire life. Some application workloads, like those requiring low-latency access, will be better served at times by IT infrastructure resources near the computing source. At other times, individual workloads may only represent a component of a larger application made up of workloads, running both locally and simultaneously consuming resources in an external public cloud. In other instances, it may make more sense to host an entire application in a public cloud. Applications will need to be created in a way that allows them throughout multiple IT environments as necessary.



Variable Application Workloads will Rise



A July 2016 study by IDC illustrates how dynamic IT environments have become: close to half of the 53% of respondents that had moved or are considering moving workloads away from a public cloud cite better performance or needing a less expensive way to deploy certain classes of application workloads as the primary reasons for making the shift.



The challenge facing IT leaders in 2017 will be determining which cloud environment best aligns to an application's needs during that workload's maturation within the enterprise while technology providers will need to abstract the complexity of infrastructure management, addressing the portability of an application between environments as it traverses, and the application's unique stages of development and maturity for their enterprise owners.



The Vblock, VxBlock, VxRack Systems, Vscale Architecture and hyper-converged appliances developed by Dell EMC, coupled with our Hybrid Cloud offerings, allow IT organizations to expose internal and external IT infrastructure resources via a common self-service portal and are all designed from the ground up to address that challenge.



The Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) will Become Normal



Finally, SDI technologies running on premise will achieve equality in terms of flexibility with public cloud capabilities. The next challenge will be finding the means to make use of public and private clouds as application workloads economically warrant. That may not always wind up being in a place where that application was developed. However, IT operations teams will be given tools to have confidence in the fact that any given application workload is running in the most optimal way and place possible.



