



Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.



Contributed by Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva

Cloud, DR and Information Management Will Converge

The amount that companies spend on software continues to grow, with IDC announcing that the market grew by around 4.6 per cent in the first half of 2016. More interesting is the growth of on-premises software sales compared to those in public cloud environments. While on-premises sales grew by less than one per cent, public cloud sales expanded by more than 33 per cent.



This move to cloud rather than traditional IT will have an impact on how businesses have to think about their management of resources and priorities in the future. Based on this shift, I have made the following predictions:



Prediction #1 - More than 50 per cent of enterprise data will be outside the enterprise

Over the past couple of years, the amount of data saved outside the enterprise has grown. This movement of data follows a similar curve to laptops now outselling desktops and the take-up of new devices like tablets.



In 216, we saw that around 40 per cent of company data was not being saved centrally by the enterprise. Instead, critical information was saved locally on laptops, phones and tablets, on remote servers, or held in cloud applications.



In the next twelve months, the percentage of company data getting saved outside the enterprise will continue this growth curve and external data volumes will eclipse that held in the data centre. For IT teams, the impact here is that this critical information may not have the appropriate levels of data protection. For example, Personally Identifiable Information may be stored inadvertently on a laptop or in the Cloud in a way that's not in compliance with data protection policy or regulation, creating a business risk without any awareness that it actually exists.



This trend will be important in 2017 as companies prepare for GDPR. Being able to see all your data - not just that which is stored centrally or sanctioned by IT - will be critical for compliance. This insight has to be applied equally across all data, rather than to the half stored centrally alone.



Prediction #2 - A big company will get burned on getting data back from a cloud application

The move to the Cloud offers a lot of benefits. Office productivity and customer relationship management systems are established in the Cloud, and companies don't tend to go back to on-premises systems once they have made the shift.



However, these systems may not cover all disaster recovery requirements on their own. For companies either already running in the Cloud - or planning their shift across to these services - looking at what really will happen in the event of lost data or corruption is a good idea. Making the assumption that the Cloud provider can provide data back is not always accurate. At best, the recovery process is long and expensive; at worst, there is no recovery tool available to speak of.



A high profile incident where data is lost will put more focus on what companies are paying for over time. While migration of data in the event of a company going bust has been the focus in the past, data backup and recovery terms for operational data will be scrutinised more closely. Providing more clarity on the levels of data protection for different cloud applications and data sets will remove some of the grey areas that exist for many IT teams.



Prediction #3 - The cloud ecosystem will start to develop around information management

As more companies move over to Cloud, additional use cases will come to the fore. Rather than looking at specific tasks like DR or backup on their own, companies are already looking at how they can consolidate more of these requirements onto the Cloud as a way to reduce costs.



This reduction helps deliver real cost savings, but the longer-term benefit will be around how Cloud services can be linked up for customers. As more companies use platforms like AWS to store their data, services can be consolidated around that information in one place. The value here is that customers can get more insight and analytics around their IT services based on real world usage figures, yet still benefit from the cost reductions and flexibility of delivery that public Cloud offers.



Looking further ahead, there will be more of an ecosystem approach developing between the vendors selling their offerings based on public Cloud. By linking these different services together, the aim should be to provide more value around information management in general to customers, not just specific use cases. The aim here for the industry is that Cloud should deliver more in total than individual services can offer from initial data creation through to analytics, compliance and data protection over time.



Prediction #4 - Increased visibility around security will attract executive support

The European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is already ensuring that CEOs pay more attention to data security. The threat of fines that equate to four per cent of turnover is enough to get anyone's attention. Couple this with the hack of TalkTalk in the UK during 2016, and CEOs are more aware of IT security than ever before.



This awareness of security should help IT teams secure support for their implementations being completed successfully. However, this visibility can also help where IT has to collaborate with other departments. The support of executive teams can ensure that legal and compliance teams can link up successfully with IT, while other departments can be coerced to supply all their necessary information too. The big potential bills for not being compliant will keep CEOs interested, while the length of time allowed for preparation means there can be no excuses from IT when May 2018 comes around.



All this attention should ensure that security is not seen as only being an expense. Instead, security should be perceived as an essential element in how companies run their operations over time. This level of attention should ensure that security operations are taken seriously in future.



##



About the Author



Jaspreet Singh is Founder and CEO at cloud data protection and information management company Druva. An entrepreneur at heart, Jaspreet bootstrapped the company while defining the product, sales and marketing strategies that have resulted in Druva's early and impressive success. Prior to founding Druva, Jaspreet was a member of the storage foundation group at Veritas. He also held a number of engineering specific roles at Ensim Corporation.