Contributed by Jaspreet Singh, Founder and CEO, Druva
Cloud, DR and Information Management Will Converge
The amount that companies spend on software
continues to grow, with IDC announcing that the market grew by around 4.6 per cent in the first half of 2016. More
interesting is the growth of on-premises software sales compared to those in
public cloud environments. While on-premises sales grew by less than one per cent, public cloud sales expanded by more
than 33 per cent.
This move to cloud rather than traditional
IT will have an impact on how businesses have to think about their management
of resources and priorities in the future. Based on this shift, I have made the
following predictions:
Prediction
#1 - More than 50 per cent of enterprise
data will be outside the enterprise
Over the past couple of years, the amount
of data saved outside the enterprise has grown. This movement of data follows a
similar curve to laptops now outselling desktops and the take-up of new devices
like tablets.
In 216, we saw that around 40 per cent of
company data was not being saved centrally by the enterprise. Instead, critical
information was saved locally on laptops, phones and tablets, on remote
servers, or held in cloud applications.
In the next twelve months, the percentage
of company data getting saved outside the enterprise will continue this growth
curve and external data volumes will eclipse that held in the data centre. For
IT teams, the impact here is that this critical information may not have the
appropriate levels of data protection. For example, Personally Identifiable
Information may be stored inadvertently on a laptop or in the Cloud in a way
that's not in compliance with data protection policy or regulation, creating a
business risk without any awareness that it actually exists.
This trend will be important in 2017 as
companies prepare for GDPR. Being able to see all your data - not just that
which is stored centrally or sanctioned by IT - will be critical for
compliance. This insight has to be applied equally across all data, rather than
to the half stored centrally alone.
Prediction
#2 - A big company will get burned on getting data back from a cloud
application
The move to the Cloud offers a lot of
benefits. Office productivity and customer relationship management systems are
established in the Cloud, and companies don't tend to go back to on-premises
systems once they have made the shift.
However, these systems may not cover all
disaster recovery requirements on their own. For companies either already
running in the Cloud - or planning their shift across to these services -
looking at what really will happen in the event of lost data or corruption is a
good idea. Making the assumption that the Cloud provider can provide data back
is not always accurate. At best, the recovery process is long and expensive; at
worst, there is no recovery tool available to speak of.
A high profile incident where data is lost
will put more focus on what companies are paying for over time. While migration
of data in the event of a company going bust has been the focus in the past,
data backup and recovery terms for operational data will be scrutinised more
closely. Providing more clarity on the levels of data protection for different
cloud applications and data sets will remove some of the grey areas that exist
for many IT teams.
Prediction
#3 - The cloud ecosystem will start to develop around information management
As more companies move over to Cloud,
additional use cases will come to the fore. Rather than looking at specific
tasks like DR or backup on their own, companies are already looking at how they
can consolidate more of these requirements onto the Cloud as a way to reduce costs.
This reduction helps deliver real cost
savings, but the longer-term benefit will be around how Cloud services can be
linked up for customers. As more companies use platforms like AWS to store
their data, services can be consolidated around that information in one place.
The value here is that customers can get more insight and analytics around
their IT services based on real world usage figures, yet still benefit from the
cost reductions and flexibility of delivery that public Cloud offers.
Looking further ahead, there will be more
of an ecosystem approach developing between the vendors selling their offerings
based on public Cloud. By linking these different services together, the aim
should be to provide more value around information management in general to
customers, not just specific use cases. The aim here for the industry is that
Cloud should deliver more in total than individual services can offer from
initial data creation through to analytics, compliance and data protection over
time.
Prediction
#4 - Increased visibility around security will attract executive support
The European Union's General Data
Protection Regulation (GDPR) is already ensuring that CEOs pay more attention
to data security. The threat of fines that equate to four per cent of turnover
is enough to get anyone's attention. Couple this with the hack of TalkTalk in
the UK during 2016, and CEOs are more aware of IT security than ever before.
This awareness of security should help IT
teams secure support for their implementations being completed successfully.
However, this visibility can also help where IT has to collaborate with other
departments. The support of executive teams can ensure that legal and compliance
teams can link up successfully with IT, while other departments can be coerced
to supply all their necessary information too. The big potential bills for not
being compliant will keep CEOs interested, while the length of time allowed for
preparation means there can be no excuses from IT when May 2018 comes around.
All this attention should ensure that
security is not seen as only being an expense. Instead, security should be
perceived as an essential element in how companies run their operations over
time. This level of attention should ensure that security operations are taken
seriously in future.
