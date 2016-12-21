Ingram Micro Cloud Adds Microsoft Azure, Dropbox and BitTitan Solutions to Automated Cloud Services Platform in Middle East

Aptec, an Ingram Micro Inc. company today announced that three new
vendor solutions have been added in the Middle East to the Ingram Micro
Cloud Marketplace, a leading automated cloud services platform that
allows partners to purchase, provision, manage, and invoice cloud
technology with ease.
Digital transformation has become a top priority for many
organizations across the Middle East as more CIOs and IT decision makers
recognize the direct impact cloud has on their bottom line. To help
channel partners better respond to this unprecedented business demand
and compete more effectively in today’s evolving marketplace, Ingram
Micro Cloud has significantly enhanced its Infrastructure and
Communication & Collaboration cloud offerings with the following
additions:
- Microsoft Azure – Microsoft Azure is a highly
flexible hybrid cloud platform that features a combination of IaaS and
PaaS solutions that enable developers to quickly build, deploy, manage,
and scale applications to meet their organization’s specific needs,
without the investment of an underlying infrastructure. Ingram Micro
partners can offer Azure in a flexible consumption-based, pay-as-you-go
pricing model through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP)
program, enabling them to manage the complete subscription lifecycle and
achieve greater renewal margins.
- Dropbox for Business –
Dropbox for Business is a leading provider of file sharing and
collaboration services. Built on a highly scalable and secure
infrastructure, Dropbox Business offers a centralized administration
console for users to easily access, manage, and backup critical
workloads across multiple devices, as well as seamless integration with
hundreds of existing third-party solutions.
- BitTitan –
Designed to support a seamless business transition, BitTitan delivers
an automated end-to-end migration and onboarding experience for
complementary cloud services such as Microsoft Office 365.
The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace fully automates the service
delivery, customer management, and invoicing of Azure, Dropbox and
BitTitan services, allowing resellers to quickly bring cloud solutions
to a wider client base by accelerating time-to-market and eliminating
operational complexities.
“Since rolling out our Cloud Marketplace for the META region in
October, we’ve worked diligently to expand our cloud catalog which now
boasts six leading cloud vendor offerings—and more planned soon,” said
Rahul Bhavsar, director, Cloud Sales, META, Ingram Micro. “We are
thrilled to add these market-leading business collaboration and
infrastructure solutions to our platform and provide even greater
opportunities for our partners to accelerate their cloud sales while
strengthening their status as trusted IT advisor to end-clients.”
To learn more about the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, please visit: http://imcloud.me/marketplace/.