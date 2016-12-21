Ingram Micro Cloud Adds Microsoft Azure, Dropbox and BitTitan Solutions to Automated Cloud Services Platform in Middle East

Aptec, an Ingram Micro Inc. company today announced that three new vendor solutions have been added in the Middle East to the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, a leading automated cloud services platform that allows partners to purchase, provision, manage, and invoice cloud technology with ease.

Digital transformation has become a top priority for many organizations across the Middle East as more CIOs and IT decision makers recognize the direct impact cloud has on their bottom line. To help channel partners better respond to this unprecedented business demand and compete more effectively in today’s evolving marketplace, Ingram Micro Cloud has significantly enhanced its Infrastructure and Communication & Collaboration cloud offerings with the following additions:

Microsoft Azure – Microsoft Azure is a highly flexible hybrid cloud platform that features a combination of IaaS and PaaS solutions that enable developers to quickly build, deploy, manage, and scale applications to meet their organization’s specific needs, without the investment of an underlying infrastructure. Ingram Micro partners can offer Azure in a flexible consumption-based, pay-as-you-go pricing model through the Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program, enabling them to manage the complete subscription lifecycle and achieve greater renewal margins.

The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace fully automates the service delivery, customer management, and invoicing of Azure, Dropbox and BitTitan services, allowing resellers to quickly bring cloud solutions to a wider client base by accelerating time-to-market and eliminating operational complexities.

“Since rolling out our Cloud Marketplace for the META region in October, we’ve worked diligently to expand our cloud catalog which now boasts six leading cloud vendor offerings—and more planned soon,” said Rahul Bhavsar, director, Cloud Sales, META, Ingram Micro. “We are thrilled to add these market-leading business collaboration and infrastructure solutions to our platform and provide even greater opportunities for our partners to accelerate their cloud sales while strengthening their status as trusted IT advisor to end-clients.”

To learn more about the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, please visit: http://imcloud.me/marketplace/.