Kaseya Closes Out Banner Year with Strong Growth, Continues Momentum into 2017

Kaseya
, the
leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service
Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), today
announced record corporate growth in 2016. At the heart of Kaseya's
success is the launch of Kaseya IT Complete. As the industry's first and
only unified growth platform designed specifically for the MSP
community, IT Complete enabled the average Kaseya MSP to grow its
business by over 30 percent in 2016. Backed by Kaseya's "Times 20"
strategy of delivering solutions that allow MSPs to receive a 20 times
return on their IT investments, Kaseya MSPs are growing faster than
those on competing platforms.
As
a result, the company experienced over 50 percent year-over-year growth
that can be directly correlated to the 30 percent year-over-year growth
of Kaseya MSP customers. With customer satisfaction scores surging and
the continuous delivery of proven, next-generation IT management
solutions, 2016 has been a banner year for Kaseya.
2016 Corporate and Product Milestones include:
IT Complete - In April, Kaseya launched its IT Complete
platform as the industry's first and only unified growth platform
designed specifically for the MSP community. Kaseya IT Complete
completely transformed managed services by enabling MSPs to leverage
solutions that allow them to both run their businesses effectively, as
well as generate revenue to grow their business.
Product Innovation - As part of the Kaseya IT Complete offering, the company introduced Kaseya BMS,
a second-generation PSA solution. Offered at a fraction of the price of
competing solutions, BMS allows MSPs to be more strategic with their IT
investments, and reinvest their capital into revenue-generating
solutions.
Learning
from widespread dissatisfaction with competitors' "first generation"
PSA tools, Kaseya developed its second-generation BMS platform with the
overarching goal of providing MSPs with a better solution. BMS provides
robust features at an incredibly cost-effective price -- nearly
one-third of the price of other solutions -- helping MSPs dramatically
reduce operational costs right away. At the same time, its intuitive
interface makes employee adoption easy and seamless, while its powerful
automation capabilities simplify tasks so that all departments work
together more efficiently.
Kaseya AuthAnvil
In November, Kaseya launched the latest release of Kaseya AuthAnvil
on-demand. Delivering a new level of security all within a single
identity and access management (IAM) solution, the technology now
provides easy single sign on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA) and
automated user provisioning for Microsoft Office 365. With its enhanced
capabilities and growing library of supported services and
applications, AuthAnvil's business is up 400 percent year-over-year.
Kaseya VSA 9.3
Announced in May, Kaseya VSA
delivers a reimagined technician experience to greatly improve
productivity, enables 24x7 operations, provides policy-driven end-point
security management, and increases platform scalability and
extensibility. VSA 9.3 also delivers the industry's fastest, most
reliable and functionally complete remote monitoring and management
solution.
Kaseya Traverse 9.4
The latest version of Kaseya Traverse,
also launched in November, extends its key cloud and network
infrastructure monitoring capabilities with added automation. Traverse
supports leading hybrid cloud infrastructures, including Amazon Web
Services (AWS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Nimble Storage and
Dell Compellent among others. Nearly 300 MSPs and mid-market enterprises
run Traverse, which offers a single pane of glass to monitor across
public, private and hybrid clouds.
Customer Centricity Success
- IT Complete's one-two punch of revenue generating, effective IT
management solutions means MSPs can now experience immediate returns on
their IT investments to the tune of 20 times their initial expense. With
Kaseya MSPs growing at 30 percent -- a rate faster than that of the
industry, the combination of Kaseya's "Times 20" strategy and IT
Complete platform is a proven success in helping MSPs accelerate their
business. Subsequently, customer response to these initiatives has been
tremendously positive with Kaseya's overall customer satisfaction rating
for 2016 more than doubling and its customer retention rate at 97
percent.
Company Growth - In
addition to quadrupled year-over-year sales growth and the continued
surge in worldwide customer adoption, Kaseya concludes a very successful
2016 with more than $100M on its balance sheet. A portion of these
funds are allocated for upcoming technology acquisitions aimed at
expanding Kaseya's portfolio of purpose-built products that help MSPs
and enterprises more effectively and efficiently run their businesses.
In
July, Kaseya announced the expansion of its EMEA headquarters in
Dublin, and plans to significantly increase its presence in Las Vegas,
New York and Miami in the coming year.
Additionally,
in November, Kaseya extended its popular Connect user conference to the
EMEA region with the first-ever Kaseya Connect Europe. Following the
success of Kaseya Connect 2016, held in May in San Diego, Calif., Kaseya
kicked off Kaseya Connect Europe in Barcelona to provide EMEA partners
and customers an immersive, European-focused version of the popular
event.
Community Expansion - In 2016, Kaseya also released Automation Exchange.
This community-sourced, online, open market was built for users to
share, buy and sell agent procedures, scripts, monitoring sets, reports,
templates and other types of system and network automation. With more
than 2,000 contributors and thousands of downloads per week, Kaseya
Automation Exchange taps into the strong, collective knowledge and
expertise of Kaseya's vast community to further the company's commitment
to openness, interoperability and vendor neutrality.
Kaseya
Automation Exchange delivers community-driven, self-service content
that allows its customers to leverage robust automation capabilities to
increase productivity. With more time available as the result of
increased efficiencies, MSPs and SMBs are free to focus on servicing
their own customers to grow and accelerate their business.
"Looking ahead to 2017 and beyond, we will continue to
outpace the competition with our overall technology investments, in
order to further our strengths and enhance our capabilities within the
Kaseya IT Complete platform," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "Our
'Times 20' philosophy is our commitment to delivering the best in class
IT management solutions that enable our customers to grow their
business. We only succeed when our customers succeed. Every decision we
make is viewed through the lens of what is best for our customers. As
such, we will continue to aggressively innovate our product lines and
remain an open platform so our customers have the freedom to choose the
leading, proven technologies that will best meet their business needs.
2016 has been a banner year for Kaseya, and we are thrilled at the
opportunities that await us in the year to come."