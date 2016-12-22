Kaseya Closes Out Banner Year with Strong Growth, Continues Momentum into 2017

Kaseya , the leading provider of complete IT management solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and small to midsized businesses (SMBs), today announced record corporate growth in 2016. At the heart of Kaseya's success is the launch of Kaseya IT Complete. As the industry's first and only unified growth platform designed specifically for the MSP community, IT Complete enabled the average Kaseya MSP to grow its business by over 30 percent in 2016. Backed by Kaseya's "Times 20" strategy of delivering solutions that allow MSPs to receive a 20 times return on their IT investments, Kaseya MSPs are growing faster than those on competing platforms.

As a result, the company experienced over 50 percent year-over-year growth that can be directly correlated to the 30 percent year-over-year growth of Kaseya MSP customers. With customer satisfaction scores surging and the continuous delivery of proven, next-generation IT management solutions, 2016 has been a banner year for Kaseya.

2016 Corporate and Product Milestones include:

IT Complete - In April, Kaseya launched its IT Complete platform as the industry's first and only unified growth platform designed specifically for the MSP community. Kaseya IT Complete completely transformed managed services by enabling MSPs to leverage solutions that allow them to both run their businesses effectively, as well as generate revenue to grow their business.

Product Innovation - As part of the Kaseya IT Complete offering, the company introduced Kaseya BMS, a second-generation PSA solution. Offered at a fraction of the price of competing solutions, BMS allows MSPs to be more strategic with their IT investments, and reinvest their capital into revenue-generating solutions.

Learning from widespread dissatisfaction with competitors' "first generation" PSA tools, Kaseya developed its second-generation BMS platform with the overarching goal of providing MSPs with a better solution. BMS provides robust features at an incredibly cost-effective price -- nearly one-third of the price of other solutions -- helping MSPs dramatically reduce operational costs right away. At the same time, its intuitive interface makes employee adoption easy and seamless, while its powerful automation capabilities simplify tasks so that all departments work together more efficiently.

Kaseya AuthAnvil

In November, Kaseya launched the latest release of Kaseya AuthAnvil on-demand. Delivering a new level of security all within a single identity and access management (IAM) solution, the technology now provides easy single sign on (SSO), multifactor authentication (MFA) and automated user provisioning for Microsoft Office 365. With its enhanced capabilities and growing library of supported services and applications, AuthAnvil's business is up 400 percent year-over-year.

Kaseya VSA 9.3

Announced in May, Kaseya VSA delivers a reimagined technician experience to greatly improve productivity, enables 24x7 operations, provides policy-driven end-point security management, and increases platform scalability and extensibility. VSA 9.3 also delivers the industry's fastest, most reliable and functionally complete remote monitoring and management solution.

Kaseya Traverse 9.4

The latest version of Kaseya Traverse, also launched in November, extends its key cloud and network infrastructure monitoring capabilities with added automation. Traverse supports leading hybrid cloud infrastructures, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), Nimble Storage and Dell Compellent among others. Nearly 300 MSPs and mid-market enterprises run Traverse, which offers a single pane of glass to monitor across public, private and hybrid clouds.

Customer Centricity Success - IT Complete's one-two punch of revenue generating, effective IT management solutions means MSPs can now experience immediate returns on their IT investments to the tune of 20 times their initial expense. With Kaseya MSPs growing at 30 percent -- a rate faster than that of the industry, the combination of Kaseya's "Times 20" strategy and IT Complete platform is a proven success in helping MSPs accelerate their business. Subsequently, customer response to these initiatives has been tremendously positive with Kaseya's overall customer satisfaction rating for 2016 more than doubling and its customer retention rate at 97 percent.

Company Growth - In addition to quadrupled year-over-year sales growth and the continued surge in worldwide customer adoption, Kaseya concludes a very successful 2016 with more than $100M on its balance sheet. A portion of these funds are allocated for upcoming technology acquisitions aimed at expanding Kaseya's portfolio of purpose-built products that help MSPs and enterprises more effectively and efficiently run their businesses.

In July, Kaseya announced the expansion of its EMEA headquarters in Dublin, and plans to significantly increase its presence in Las Vegas, New York and Miami in the coming year.

Additionally, in November, Kaseya extended its popular Connect user conference to the EMEA region with the first-ever Kaseya Connect Europe. Following the success of Kaseya Connect 2016, held in May in San Diego, Calif., Kaseya kicked off Kaseya Connect Europe in Barcelona to provide EMEA partners and customers an immersive, European-focused version of the popular event.

Community Expansion - In 2016, Kaseya also released Automation Exchange. This community-sourced, online, open market was built for users to share, buy and sell agent procedures, scripts, monitoring sets, reports, templates and other types of system and network automation. With more than 2,000 contributors and thousands of downloads per week, Kaseya Automation Exchange taps into the strong, collective knowledge and expertise of Kaseya's vast community to further the company's commitment to openness, interoperability and vendor neutrality.

Kaseya Automation Exchange delivers community-driven, self-service content that allows its customers to leverage robust automation capabilities to increase productivity. With more time available as the result of increased efficiencies, MSPs and SMBs are free to focus on servicing their own customers to grow and accelerate their business.

"Looking ahead to 2017 and beyond, we will continue to outpace the competition with our overall technology investments, in order to further our strengths and enhance our capabilities within the Kaseya IT Complete platform," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "Our 'Times 20' philosophy is our commitment to delivering the best in class IT management solutions that enable our customers to grow their business. We only succeed when our customers succeed. Every decision we make is viewed through the lens of what is best for our customers. As such, we will continue to aggressively innovate our product lines and remain an open platform so our customers have the freedom to choose the leading, proven technologies that will best meet their business needs. 2016 has been a banner year for Kaseya, and we are thrilled at the opportunities that await us in the year to come."