Red Hat Reports Third Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2017

Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open
source solutions, today announced financial results for the third
quarter of fiscal year 2017 ended November 30, 2016.
"Enterprise and service provider customers continue to adopt a hybrid
cloud strategy for developing, deploying and managing the life-cycle of
their critical applications. Red Hat is uniquely positioned to address
this need. In aggregate, customers utilizing our cloud-enabling
technologies either on-premise or in the public cloud are spending more
with Red Hat than customers that have not yet embraced our
cloud-enabling technologies." said Jim Whitehurst, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Red Hat.
CFO Transition: Frank Calderoni notified Red Hat of
his decision to step down as Executive Vice President, Operations and
Chief Financial Officer of Red Hat, effective in late January 2017, to
enable him to accept a chief executive officer position at another
company. Mr. Calderoni has indicated that he would make himself
available to Red Hat after the effective date of the resignation for
transitional support, as needed. Jim Whitehurst, President and CEO,
after consulting with the Board of Directors of Red Hat, announced that
upon Mr. Calderoni's resignation in January, Red Hat intends to appoint
Eric Shander, Vice President, Finance and Accounting and our principal
accounting officer, to act as the CFO of Red Hat, pending a decision on a
permanent replacement.
Jim Whitehurst said, "Our warm thanks to Frank for his contributions
to Red Hat and for helping prepare Red Hat for the rich business
opportunity we have before us."
Frank Calderoni said, "I want to thank the associates around the
globe for the opportunity to be part of the Red Hat team. I am most
proud of the leadership team we were able to build. We also enhanced the
strong operational and financial foundation that has enabled the
company's continued growth. Red Hat is an exceptional company and well
positioned to continue to leverage the broad transformation that is
occurring in the IT industry."
Revenue: Total revenue for the quarter was $615
million, up 18% in U.S. dollars year-over-year, or 17% measured in
constant currency. Constant currency references in this release are
detailed in the tables below. Subscription revenue for the quarter was
$543 million, up 19% in U.S. dollars year-over-year, or 18% measured in
constant currency. Subscription revenue in the quarter was 88% of total
revenue.
Subscription Revenue Breakout: Subscription revenue
from Infrastructure-related offerings for the quarter was $431 million,
an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars year-over-year and 14% measured in
constant currency. Subscription revenue from Application
development-related and other emerging technologies offerings for the
quarter was $112 million, an increase of 33% in U.S. dollars
year-over-year and 32% measured in constant currency.
Operating Income: GAAP operating income for the
quarter was $81 million, up 17% year-over-year. After adjusting for
non-cash share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible
assets, and transaction costs related to business combinations, non-GAAP
operating income for the third quarter was $143 million, up 16%
year-over-year. Non-GAAP references in this release are detailed in the
tables below. For the third quarter, GAAP operating margin was 13.1% and
non-GAAP operating margin was 23.3%.
Net Income: GAAP net income for the quarter was $68
million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $47 million, or $0.25
per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. During the third quarter of
fiscal year 2017, GAAP net income and earnings per diluted share
benefited by $6 million and approximately $0.03, respectively, from the
adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-09 ("ASU 2016-09") in the
first quarter of fiscal year 2017.
After adjusting for non-cash share-based compensation expense,
amortization of intangible assets, transaction costs related to business
combinations, and non-cash interest expense related to the debt
discount, non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $111 million, or $0.61
per diluted share, as compared to $89 million, or $0.48 per diluted
share, in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares
outstanding excludes any dilution resulting from the convertible notes
because any potential dilution is expected to be offset by our
convertible note hedge transactions.
Cash: Operating cash flow was $136 million for the
third quarter, a decrease of 8% on a year-over-year basis. Total cash,
cash equivalents and investments as of November 30, 2016 was $2.0
billion after repurchasing approximately $125 million, or approximately
1.6 million shares, of common stock in the third quarter. The remaining
balance in the current repurchase authorization as of November 30, 2016
was approximately $775 million.
Deferred revenue: At the end of the third quarter,
the company's total deferred revenue balance was $1.7 billion, an
increase of 15% year-over-year. The full year positive impact to total
deferred revenue from changes in foreign exchange rates was $9 million
year-over-year. On a constant currency basis, total deferred revenue
would have been up 14% year-over-year.
Outlook: Red Hat's outlook assumes current foreign
currency exchange rates, which have weakened since the outlook provided
on September 21, 2016, and current business conditions.
For the full year:
-
Revenue guidance is expected to be $2.397 billion to $2.405 billion in U.S. dollars.
-
GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 13.5% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.0%.
-
Fully diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be
approximately $1.33 per share. Fully diluted non-GAAP EPS is expected to
be approximately $2.27 per share. Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS assume a
$1 million to $2 million per quarter forecast for other income. Both
GAAP and non-GAAP EPS also assume an estimated annual effective tax rate
of 27% before discrete tax items and 183 million fully diluted shares
outstanding.
-
Operating cash flow guidance range is expected to be approximately $770 million to $785 million.
For the fourth quarter:
-
Revenue guidance is $614 million to $622 million.
-
GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.0% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 24.0%.
-
Fully diluted GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.33 per
share. Fully diluted non-GAAP EPS is expected to be approximately $0.61.
Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS assume a $1 million to $2 million forecast
for other income. Both GAAP and non-GAAP EPS also assume an estimated
annual effective tax rate of 27% before discrete tax items and 181
million fully diluted shares outstanding.