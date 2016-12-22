As Cloud Adoption Soars, Data Protection and Security Concerns Loom

A new eBook from Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT
Modernization solutions, finds that although two out of three (65%) U.S.
companies use cloud services and nearly eight out of 10 (78%) plan to
deploy cloud-based solutions in the next five years, most are uncertain
about who is in charge of protecting the data they store in the public
cloud.
When asked who is responsible for public cloud protection,
43% of surveyed IT professionals said the public cloud provider is in
charge, and 39% said the internal IT organization is responsible,
according to the eBook, "What Do You See in the Cloud?," which also finds:
- Businesses are placing their trust in the cloud: 32%
of the surveyed IT pros said their company uses or protects their
mission-critical Tier 1 applications in the Cloud, and 31% do the same
with Tier 2 applications
- Cloud security and privacy breaches remain a threat: Barely
more than half (52%) of the respondents said their company maintains
internal control of their data infrastructure while just 45% said they
are protecting their data from access by other cloud customers
These and other key cloud issues and trends were identified
during an online survey of 346 leading IT professionals Vision Solutions
conducted in August. Of the respondents:
- 80% plan, manage or administer IT
- 75% have or share responsibility for cloud management and protection
- 69% work in companies with more than 100 employees; 49% had more than 1,000 workers
"As our survey illustrates definitively, the cloud is no
longer emerging -- it's here to stay," said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO
of Vision Solutions. "Yet while it's not hard to understand why
companies are increasingly embracing the cloud, it's also not so easy to
comprehend why so many of them continue to blindly trust their vital
assets in the cloud."
The complete eBook is available for complimentary download in the Vision Solutions Cloud Hub or directly at: http://www.visionsolutions.com/cloud-ebook.