Code42 Named Best Endpoint Backup Software in G2 Crowd's Winter 2017 Backup Software Grid Report

Code42 , the leader in endpoint data protection and recovery, today announced Code42 has been named the best endpoint backup software in G2 Crowd's Winter 2017 Backup Software Grid report. The website, which reflects the hands-on experience of customers and their feedback, leverages more than 120,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions.

"We are humbled and honored to receive this award. There is no greater compliment than to be recognized by our customers for overall satisfaction," said Joe Payne, president and CEO of Code42. "G2 Crowd is an important review site where we get real-time feedback from customers on Code42. It helps to ensure that our customer's data protection needs and support expectations are being met at the highest level."



The G2 Crowd rankings identified Code42 as the top endpoint backup software. Code42 had an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 with the highest user satisfaction ratings in seven of nine categories, including ease of use, quality of support, ease of admin, ease of doing business, meeting requirements, and how likely they were to recommend it to colleagues.



"Code42 CrashPlan has reliably stored our user data for several years, and has made data recovery simple to achieve," said Don Parfet, technical supervisor at Point Loma University. "We almost never have to grieve with a user who has lost data, but we almost always get to celebrate recovery with them."



To learn more about Code42's G2 Crowd ranking and how Code42 stacks up against competitors, check out our blog post and the Code42 G2 Crowd Endpoint Backup Product Comparison Report.