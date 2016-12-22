Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Patrick McFadin, Chief Evangelist, DataStax
Why we'll all be engineers, not scientists, when it comes to data
My predictions are around the kinds of jobs that IT professionals
will be doing, why they will change, and how this will be reflected in what
companies want to achieve in the next year.
Personally, I think the "Data Scientist" role will start to become
less relevant. Why?
Previously, Data Scientists were brought in to analyse data in a
reactive manner. Companies had bet on stuffing data into Hadoop and then needed
help to actually make that data useful. Tasks like analysing company data and
making recommendations needed specialty skills, and companies were prepared to
pay for them.
In 2017, we'll see less of those kinds of roles coming up. What
will replace them will be Data Engineers. The reason for this is that more data
is getting embedded into applications rather than being pushed into a central
data lake then analysed. The role of the Data Engineer is to proactively
use data to improve existing technologies and services. As companies make more
use of streaming analytics to look at data when it is being created and then
recommend an action, it's important that there are people looking at these
outputs.
This role is more of an engineering role, as it should focus on
what the company needs to achieve and how to get this done. It's a much more
goal-oriented, "fix the problem with the right tools" approach compared to
delving into data to see what is there.
Alongside this, I think we'll see much more attention given to
transactional data being analysed rather than operational data. Transactional
data is the information created when you buy something or make a change in your
behaviour. This is different to operational data, which is the collection of
all your activities alongside everyone else's. Looking at these transactions as
they take place needs a different approach. For cloud applications to be
successful at delivering this real-time value at enterprise scale, how the app
stores data must cover all three of the following:
- Data is distributed - it can come from
numerous endpoints, it can be stored across multiple locations, data
centres or cloud services, and it must scale in a linear way;
- The application must be responsive -
this means low latency in performance, with no downtime or interruptions
to service;
- The service itself should be intelligent
- that is, analytics and decisions should be carried out alongside the
transaction, across multiple data models and mixed workloads.
The reason for this change is how companies will look at customer
experience.
Personalisation is a very important part of the customer
experience that companies need to ensure they think about in more detail. For
example, it's a fight for survival against the likes of Amazon in the retail
industry.
Customers need to get delight and pleasure from the shopping
experience and end product equally. If companies aren't thinking of their
customers, they will move on. If competitors are providing a better customer
experience, it becomes a C-suite problem as it affects the bottom line of the
business.
Now, this has to go
beyond simply looking at what people bought and sending them an email a week
later. This has to be in the moment. So as someone is making a purchase, what
might fit their needs? What have they not considered, or what would fit really
well? Doing this in real time is harder, but data engineering has the most
potential to make a difference to customers and to companies as well.
About
the Author
Patrick McFadin is Chief
Evangelist at DataStax, supporting the company's work with developers building
cloud applications at scale. Prior to DataStax, Patrick held roles in the
software development and data management industries.