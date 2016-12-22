



Contributed by Peter Merkulov, vice president of product strategy and technology alliances, Globalscape

Crossing the River of Cloud Migration

Some birds fly thousands of miles from one continent to another, enduring harsh storms. The wildebeests of Africa must cross mighty rivers to reach lush new grazing. The American pioneers faced deserts and mountains for the promise of land and gold. No migration is easy; there are long distances, great obstacles, and unexpected challenges that stand in the way. Those on such journeys are driven by the knowledge of what lies over the horizon or a necessary change of climate and a belief that it is worth the risk. To traverse what lies between where you are and where you want to be, however, requires preparation and endurance.



It's common to hear the move from traditional IT to the cloud described as a migration, with similar trials and tribulations associated with the move from one environment to another.



In September, the Wall Street Journal ran companion articles on two different cloud trends. In one the Journal said that tech research firm IDC had reported continued strong growth of the adoption of cloud infrastructure (IaaS), yet the other reported that a CompTIA survey showed sales of enterprise cloud applications (SaaS) was slowing down.



If the cloud has the potential to provide capital expenditure savings and ROI at extraordinary rates, how could there be both growth and a slowing? The answer is simply that not all cloud segments are created equal. While many organizations have decided to adopt cloud computing as their primary IT infrastructure, they now face the challenges of cloud migration and managing it successfully takes a great deal of planning.



A C-suite mandate to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is one thing, but when it comes to investing in applications, the decisions are more involved. There may not be an offering that is compatible with an organization's legacy systems. Plunging in with an understanding as to whether the right move is a "lift and shift" approach from an on-premises license to an AWS and/or Azure deployment, or if the migration requires a custom-built application, is crucial.



In 2017, enterprises will continue to invest in cloud infrastructure. That's the easy decision; but anything worth doing is worth doing right-and that is never easy. As organizations map their course this year, they will take more time planning their route, including a careful evaluation of where and how they need to migrate successfully.



About the Author

Peter Merkulov is vice president of product strategy and technology alliances at Globalscape. He is responsible for leading and overseeing the product strategy, product management, product marketing, and technology alliances teams.

Merkulov brings over 14 years of experience in the IT security industry, specifically in product strategy and management to Globalscape. He is a seasoned international leader with over a decade of experience in building and leading international teams as well as developing and executing global product strategies.