Contributed by Peter Merkulov, vice president of product strategy and technology alliances, Globalscape
Crossing the River of Cloud Migration
Some birds fly thousands of miles from one continent to
another, enduring harsh storms. The wildebeests of Africa must cross mighty
rivers to reach lush new grazing. The American pioneers faced deserts and
mountains for the promise of land and gold. No migration is easy; there are
long distances, great obstacles, and unexpected challenges that stand in the
way. Those on such journeys are driven by the knowledge of what lies over the
horizon or a necessary change of climate and a belief that it is worth the
risk. To traverse what lies between where you are and where you want to be,
however, requires preparation and endurance.
It's common to hear the move from traditional IT to the cloud
described as a migration, with similar trials and tribulations associated with
the move from one environment to another.
In September, the Wall
Street Journal ran companion articles on two different cloud trends. In one
the Journal said that tech
research firm IDC had reported continued strong growth of the adoption of
cloud infrastructure (IaaS), yet the other reported that a
CompTIA survey showed sales of enterprise
cloud applications (SaaS) was slowing down.
If the cloud has the potential to provide capital
expenditure savings and ROI at extraordinary rates, how could there be both
growth and a slowing? The answer is simply that not all cloud segments are
created equal. While many organizations have decided to adopt cloud computing
as their primary IT infrastructure, they now face the challenges of cloud migration
and managing it successfully takes a great deal of planning.
A C-suite mandate to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is
one thing, but when it comes to investing in applications, the decisions are
more involved. There may not be an offering that is compatible with an
organization's legacy systems. Plunging in with an understanding as to whether
the right move is a "lift and shift" approach from an on-premises license to an
AWS and/or Azure deployment, or if the migration requires a custom-built application,
is crucial.
In 2017, enterprises will continue to invest in cloud
infrastructure. That's the easy decision; but anything worth doing is worth
doing right-and that is never easy. As organizations map their course this
year, they will take more time planning their route, including a careful
evaluation of where and how they need to migrate successfully.
