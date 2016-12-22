Virtualization Technology News and Information
Infosys 2017 Predictions: The Rise of AI in Financial Services

VMblog Predictions 2017

Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017.  Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.

Contributed by Dennis Gada, Global Client Partner and Sales Head for Financial Services, Infosys

The Rise of AI in Financial Services

The pace of digital transformation will accelerate rapidly across the financial services industry in 2017 - especially in the application of artificial intelligence and robotic process automation technologies:

AI will make an entrance: In making decisions, banks need to look at and analyze large sets of data, both structured and unstructured quickly. Here Artificial Intelligence is being used to offer more intuitive user interfaces, better assisted customer interactions, robo-advice, etc. While banks like Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group have started using humanoid robots for customer interactions, many other banks have started using chatbots to answer customer queries, provide customer balances, etc.

Knowledge is power: To start realizing the benefit of AI, banks need to develop a good understanding of off-the-shelf offerings and architectural requirements to best prepare themselves to get maximum value. In addition, while deploying AI, they should carefully look into features (such as scalability of solutions) and check on regulatory aspects.

Robotic Process Automation enhances operations: Routine production services are the prime RPA target today - tellers, loan interviewers, general office clerks, logistics staff, and customer support are among the groups performing tasks with high potential for automation. The best processes for RPA automation, however, depend on their importance for operational excellence, customer value, ROI profile, cognitive support and risk. Before bringing in RPA solutions, enterprise architects should establish best practices that cover change management, identifies gaps in the formerly human-driven process that affect compliance, and supports the customer experience.

About the Author

Dennis Gada is a global client partner and sales head for financial services at Infosys. He is responsible for managing large strategic relationships and new client acquisitions in the Financial Services sector. Dennis is frequent speaker at various Industry events and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 9:01 AM by David Marshall
