Contributed by Marie Hattar, chief marketing officer (CMO), Ixia
Rethinking Network Infrastructure, Visibility and Security in 2017
It's become painfully apparent that organizations will have to
rethink network infrastructure and security if they're going to stay up
and running in 2017.
As part of this process, we will
likely see more cloud adoption across the United States, network
visibility will become a standard, AI and machine learning will reshape
security, and IoT-based hacking campaigns will continue to rise. Let's
dive in a little further and see what we can expect in the coming year.
The Cloud Saga Continues
Cloud computing is not
done yet, it's just matured. Businesses will continue to move to
cloud-based networks, especially smaller companies who couldn't afford
the risk of being an early adopter. Even with this obstacle, about 78
percent of small businesses in the U.S. will have fully adopted cloud
computing by 2020.
The reason for this continued growth
is that the cloud has made itself such a crucial tool for organizations
of all shapes and sizes. From cost-efficient elastic scalability to
agility while reducing costs in 2017 and beyond, the cloud has changed
the game. We can expect the second cloud wave to focus on analytics and
security-new players will emerge and an organizations will more readily
"bet their business" on the cloud.
Seeing Through the Fog
Migration
to cloud-based environments will mean organizations will have to
account for the associated security and control risks. According to a
recent Ixia survey, 67 percent of respondents deploy business-critical
applications on the public cloud. That can no longer be the case when
organizations' operations are dependent on an environment that is
inherently opaque.
Fortunately, steps are being taken to
keep data secure. Throughout 2017, there will be an increased focus on
network visibility. By 2018, about 60 percent of enterprises deploying
the appropriate network visibility tools will experience a third fewer
security failures.
Smart Tools Will Change Everything
AI
has been the end of year's media darling, and with good reason, as it
generates strong insights and drives faster business decisions in all
areas from marketing to product management. In fact, Forrester predicts
investment in artificial intelligence will grow 300 percent in 2017. It
will be the secret weapon to shore the gaps in much of our technology,
especially the issue of unused data. AI in security, particularly, is
will gain momentum- underpinning systems that can identify, analyze,
learn, anticipate and adjust to cyber security threats in real-time with
minimal human intervention.
IoT Risks Have Become A Reality, and this will continue in 2017
The
security of the Internet of Things (IoT) has always been tenuous at
best. But IoT offers opportunities that cannot go untapped for the sake
of security concerns alone. With practical planning and secured
implementations that take industry concerns into account, organizations
can move their IoT visions forward with confidence. Doing this properly
will be crucial in stopping IoT-powered attacks, like those conducted by
the Mirai botnet. Hackers will most likely continue exploiting IoT
vulnerabilities in 2017.
Ultimately, organizations will
reach maturity in the cloud and IoT will be a well-established aspect of
all businesses despite hacking threats. All companies will benefit, as
long as they do so effectively.
About the Author
Marie
Hattar, as chief marketing officer (CMO), is responsible for Ixia's
brand and global marketing efforts, including product and solutions
marketing, corporate marketing, field marketing, corporate
communications and partner marketing. She drives Ixia's corporate
positioning, messaging and communications to both internal and external
audiences. She has more than 20 years of marketing leadership experience
spanning the security, routing, switching, telecom and mobility
markets. Before joining Ixia, Marie was CMO at Check Point Software
Technologies. Prior to that, she was Vice President at Cisco where she
led the company's enterprise networking and security portfolio and
helped drive the company's leadership in networking. Marie also worked
at Nortel Networks, Alteon WebSystems, and Shasta Networks in senior
marketing and CTO positions. She received a master's degree in Business
Administration in Marketing from York University and a Bachelor's degree
in Electrical Engineering from the University of Toronto.