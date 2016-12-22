Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Ranga Rangachari, vice president and general manager, Storage, Red Hat
Increased hyperconvergence, the rise of the hybrid cloud, containers following virtualization path, and a renewed focus on culture in DevOps
Prediction #1: Hyperconvergence will continue to change the IT
organization as well as create consolidation, confusion and
opportunities.
In 2016 we started to see the evolution
of hyperconverged infrastructure from predominately hardware to
predominately software and this is a trend that will gain momentum in
2017.
In 2017, as this shift becomes more prominent and
more companies merge, there will be continued confusion around what
hyperconverged infrastructure really is and where it makes the most
sense. Vendor consolidation will add to this confusion. As storage
continues to move toward being software-defined, more vendors will merge
and shift directions, and the lines separating storage and server
vendors will blur.
The good news is that the rise of
hyperconvergence may give end users economic advantages. Without having
to shop multiple vendors for each of the different pieces, users could
find that their purchasing power is increased. They could also reap the
operational benefits of an integrated system - hypervisor, storage, and
operating system - rather than merging technologies from different
vendors.
Prediction #2: Organizations will continue to embrace the open hybrid cloud.
There
is no denying the migration to the cloud is real and happening at a
breakneck pace, but organizations are growing more wary of putting all
their eggs in one basket. Certainly, there are examples of companies
that have chosen to do this, but in reality we've seen more companies
embracing a hybrid cloud based on open technologies. They are deciding
on a combination of public and private cloud because they don't, or
can't, entirely place their trust in a public cloud provider. This will
continue in 2017.
Additionally, there is greater
pressure on vendors to deliver the benefits of the open hybrid cloud by
addressing the fundamental issues of workload and data portability and
this will come to a head next year. In 2017 we will see an increased
focus on how workloads span across clouds and how workloads are
abstracted.
The cloud has been a formidable factor in
the rise of the data-centric times we live in. In order to realize the
benefits of both, storage will be a huge element in this movement
towards the open hybrid cloud. However, it's important to understand
that the hybrid cloud is not just about running between public and
private clouds, but also different types of public clouds. I
believe that organizations that have a comprehensive plan around storage
for their open hybrid cloud journey will be more successful with their
journey overall.
Prediction #3: The container journey starts to look eerily familiar.
The
container journey will mirror the virtualization journey from 10 years
ago. There has been initial euphoria around containers and people tried
to containerize everything -- just like they tried to virtualize
everything. In the beginning stages of virtualization enterprises were
virtualizing the first 20-30% of their workloads.
We're
seeing the same reaction with containers. There's an expectation that
every app will be containerized on day 1 -- but I don't think we are
quite there yet. Organizations will find that once they get past the
"test/dev" cycle, not all applications are suited to be containerized.
Additionally, the other similarity between the adoption of these two
technologies is that while the "hypervisor" is a core differentiator
initially, over time, it's the ecosystem of operational tools to support
the hypervisor which will gain in prominence.
With
virtualization we quickly discovered a way to use server resources much
more efficiently, but on the other hand there were many concerns. Those
concerns took years to figure out, stabilize, and rationalize. Even
though there has been tremendous adoption of containers, we're still at
the very beginning and the enterprise is going to continue to grapple
with what it means to operationalize it. Modern container platform
solutions, like Red Hat OpenShift, are working to solve that problem.
Prediction #4: A renewed focus on the role of culture in DevOps acceptance
The
biggest obstacle to widespread DevOps adoption is understanding that
the DevOps methodology is not about tools and processes but has always
been about organizational culture. In 2017 organizations will really
start to grapple with the cultural and human elements of DevOps instead
of just considering it a technology trend. Organizations will continue
their increase in sophistication. We'll see new job titles, new career
paths, and an entirely new approach to managing operational staff. It
will become very clear, in retrospect, that organizations are far harder
to change than their tools.
About the Author
Sarangan
Rangachari leads the Storage and Big Data Business Unit at Red Hat and
is responsible for the overall strategy and execution of Red Hat's
storage software and big data portfolio. Prior to this role, Rangachari
drove Red Hat's cloud ecosystem strategy. He joined Red Hat in 2010 with
more than 25 years of industry experience, including in-depth software
product management and product marketing experience and 18 years in
storage software.
Before Red Hat, Rangachari was the CEO
for multiple start-up companies in the systems and storage management
space. He founded Invio Software (acquired by Veritas/Symantec), was
VP/GM of AP/J Region, and led the product management and
marketing for Legato Systems (acquired by EMC). Earlier in his career,
Rangachari worked in various product management roles at Sun
Microsystems.