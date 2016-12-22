Scale Computing Chosen 'Best of the Best' by Virtualization Review

Scale Computing, the market leader in hyperconverged storage, server and virtualization solutions, today announced that it was honored with an Editor's Choice Award by Virtualization Review for being one of the products the publication has liked best over the past year.
Virtualization
Review author Trevor Pott chose Scale Computing's HC3® platform for the
award based on its success in delivering the promise of
hyperconvergence by bringing compute and storage together without
conflict. "Scale clusters just work, are relatively inexpensive, and
deal with power outages and other unfortunate scenarios quite well," he
writes.
The Editor's Choice Award from Virtualization Review is
the latest accolade the company has received during 2016 for its
innovative product line, visionary leadership and focus on the success
of those in the midmarket. Among the highlights are:
- Vendor Excellence Award for Best Midmarket Strategy,
presented at the Spring 2016 Midmarket CIO Forum and Midmarket CMO
Forum by Boardroom Events. Awards of Excellence recognize powerful
partnerships between vendors and midmarket organizations that deliver
measurable value to the overall business. This was the 6th straight year
for Scale Computing to win in this award category.
- Best Midmarket Solution: Hardware
of the Midsize Enterprise Summit XCellence Awards 2016 for its
flash-integrated HC3 appliances. The MES XCellence Awards measure
attendees' perceptions of industry products, services and presentations
during the event with top honors going to the companies who earned the
most votes during the event.
- Best in Show, Best Hardware, and Best Boardroom Presentation
at The Channel Company's Midsize Enterprise Summit® (MES) West 2016
Conference. The three MES West XCellence Awards reflect Scale's success
at delivering the best midmarket products, services, programs and
presentations that address the unique challenges and opportunities
facing the midmarket.
- Best Midmarket Strategy
during the 2016 Midmarket CIO Forum, hosted by Boardroom Events. These
awards recognized vendors solving business challenges with impressive
financial impacts, and highlight the best in technology and marketing
collaboration in the midmarket.
- CEO and company co-founder Jeff Ready was named to The Channel Company's Top Midmarket IT Executives list.
This annual list honors influential vendor and solution provider
executives who have demonstrated an exceptionally strong commitment to
the midmarket.
Scale Computing's award-winning HC3 platform
brings storage, servers, virtualization and management together in a
single, comprehensive system. With no virtualization software to license
and no external storage to buy, HC3 products lower out-of-pocket costs
and radically simplify the infrastructure needed to keep applications
running. HC3 products make the deployment and management of a highly
available and scalable infrastructure as easy to manage as a single
server.
"Since the company's inception, we have been fortunate to
be recognized by leading trade publications, users and professional
groups with dozens of awards honoring our commitment to making
virtualization easy and delivering the technology's benefits to an often
overlooked marketplace," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale
Computing. "When all is said and done, these awards are a reflection of
the continued and selfless dedication of our entire team here at Scale.
There is not one person on our staff that has not made his or her mark
on improving the company, which in turn allows us to produce superior
results for our customers. I am thankful for the recognition we've
received throughout 2016 and look forward to an even more successful
2017."