Contributed by George Gerchow, VP of Security and Compliance, Sumo Logic
Machine Learning and Security Rise Even more to the Forefront
2017: The Year Machine Learning Takes
Off
Machine
Learning is a wide topic that means many different things. In my opinion the
market has been relatively immature, but 2017 will turn the corner because
people are building solutions from the ground up and leveraging resources that
will truly move the needle. The biggest problem in this space has been the same
old on premise products and vendors marketing machine learning without the
scale and algorithm capabilities.
Political Instability has Pushed
Security Risk to a Historic Level
The recent
election is going to heighten security in general because of the amount of
backlash with foreign affairs that it has caused. In my opinion there was no
good option for President, but now we stepped into the worst option and
therefore, feel under attack. The Federal Government, businesses and providers
will be under a level of cyber attack that we have never seen before. I have
been through many elections in my professional life and have never seen
politics affect a company at this level.
Security Attacks will Be Launched from
the Inside
We have historically
been under attack from foreign nations, but I am afraid of our own people
attacking each other and breaching our government through cyber warfare. There
is presently a nation-wide political disconnect, and friction has risen between
our citizens that will lead to more of "America attacking America." I am afraid
of people cannibalizing their own country as the best security and hackers are
right here in the US. For instance, if we are not careful, someone will attack
Amazon, and use it to attack itself, a great way to do this would be leveraging
DDoS from AWS against AWS. The public cloud ecosystem will be in serious danger
if Amazon or Azure "eats" itself through a cyber attack.
2017 Will be the Year Security
Analytics Take Hold
The Security
Information and Event management space is going to continue to evolve due to
the rise of security and cloud analytics. More and more people are going to be
moving from "rule writing." Why, well because we are only as intelligent as the
people writing the rules, but what about all of those other events in the
environment that we are not planning for? People have begun to realize this and
we are correctly evolving quickly. We now use more machine learning for things that
humans cant account for. The SIEM companies that understand this and embrace
analytics will thrive and those that don't will lose footing in the market.
Don't Text, Slack or Email me-Call Me!
2017 will be
the year that we move back (or forward again) to using phone calls as the
preferred communication piece. People are going back to talking on the phone,
as they are fed up with that lack of context emails and Slack-non-verbal
communication-provides. So much communication is lost, misled or misunderstood
from use of non-verbal cues. People will realize using the phone is a major
time saver so the telephone, and used again for phone calls, is going to once
more be one of our mainstream communication technologies of choice.
