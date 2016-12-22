



Contributed by Rob Strechay, Vice President of Product, Zerto

2017: The Year of Plan B

As we look forward into 2017, one thing I am dead sure about is that every business will continue to become increasingly more reliant on their data to meet customer demands. With the tremendous impact of downtime hanging over the heads of many CIOs, in 2017 there will be a rebalancing of spend from traditional security solutions to data protection and recovery.

A hacker only needs to be right once, whereas IT professionals have to be right 100% of the time to prevent an attack. Much of security spend has traditionally gone to protect the perimeter, but once there's a breach, attackers have the keys to the kingdom. Perimeter breaches also often come from social engineering and "human factors." So what is your "break glass in case of emergency" or your plan B? In 2016, we saw near weekly examples of data resiliency being tested, from the KFC Colonel Club hack to flooding in five states of India. It's causing CIOs to rethink their strategy and what it really means to be resilient, incorporating ‘after-the-fact' recovery technology into security and resiliency planning.

"IT resilience" has become somewhat of a buzz phrase amongst the Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery (BC/DR) community. What it means to CIOs, though, is that they want to do as much as they can, cross security and data protection solutions, to prevent a data disaster from taking place in the first place. At the same time they want to be well prepared to weather any storm when disaster strikes with a goal of no impact nor downtime for their customers and employees. These desires are truly reshaping the way tech investments are being made.

As more and more large organizations suffer from the effects of a failed or sluggish data recovery plans, CIO and IT professionals will adopt and invest in new recovery technology at an accelerated rate. This is especially true as advancements in technology have made it easier and more affordable to leverage the cloud for foundational elements like DR. And testing these plans once or twice a year is not acceptable any more.

Companies and investors are voting with their wallets. Money is being assigned to combat the data resiliency issue at large and small vendors alike. Many CIOs are looking to cloud as part of their data resiliency plans. The concept of being "always on" is driving the cloud conversation. But many CIOs are trying to balance this with the perceived vendor lock-in of one cloud or another. More and more are turning to technology agnostic, software-based solutions to help bridge the gap.

Investors and tech vendors alike are seeing the potential. In fact, all the major players offer a BC/DR option, but in 2017 organizations will turn more towards fast-growth BC/DR companies that are innovating aggressively and solving the real world problems that CIOs and CEOs face today. These are the smaller software companies that are more agile, more innovative and can adjust to market trends, like meeting the demand for using multiple clouds and BC as part of an IT strategy.

Millions of dollars in IT resiliency investments, while critically important, are sometimes just not enough when a disaster such as a hack or ransomware breaks through an organization's perimeter or a natural disaster like a hurricane floods its data center. In the wake of a disaster, companies quickly come to the realization that without the right investments in a business continuity and DR solution, their businesses are exposed.

Companies will need to build DR and business continuity planning into their cloud strategies in 2017. Going as far to say it should be the basis for a cloud first strategy for DR. 2017 will be the year DRaaS (DR as a Service) grows as the on ramp to a CIO's cloud strategy. CIOs will have to limit the moving parts and variables in 2017. Simplification and flexibility will be the key to IT Resiliency in 2017.

