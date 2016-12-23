Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Ruben Spruijt, Field CTO of Atlantis Computing
What's Ahead for Containers, Virtual Workspaces and IT Professionals
‘Tis the season
for looking back and looking forward. Did your predictions for 2016 come
true? What lies ahead for 2017? It's my favorite time of year to look
ahead and make predictions for the coming year. This will certainly be
an exciting year in the container space, as it continues to mature.
Windows 10 is also poised to be a more prominent platform in the
enterprise, while cloud will also continue to drive radical change
across enterprise IT.
While I gaze into the magic crystal ball, here are my top predictions on these topics:
Evolution of Containers
Storage
virtualization will continue to progressively transform physical
infrastructure, management and architecture, which is also changing how
storage for enterprise workloads are delivered. However, server
virtualization never significantly changed the way enterprise workloads
were delivered as compared to physical servers. In 2017 we will start to
see this evolve with an increased focus on containers.
Containers are all
about flexibility and deployment of just the application and work well
within cloud environments. Containers will continue to gain traction as
the concept matures further in 2017. A container can be shipped to a
public cloud platform easily, meaning more newly developed applications
will be utilizing containers in 2017.
Increased Windows 10 User Experience
Windows 10 will
become a more prominent platform in the enterprise space in 2017. As it
is not easy to migrate a line of business applications from Windows to
another platform, for the foreseeable future the enterprise will require
Windows 10. Additionally, the user experience for Windows 10 will
increase dramatically in 2017 due to heavier utilization of graphic
processing units (GPUs) by the OS and supporting applications.
Historically,
virtual workspaces didn't require GPUs since most workloads were CPU
heavy and only a small set of use cases needed dedicated graphics
hardware. However, in 2017 with even core business applications like
Office 2016/365 leveraging the GPU as well as usage even by Windows 10,
GPUs will shift towards being a mainstream requirement.
Changing Role of IT Professionals
In 2017, cloud
will continue to drive radical change across enterprise IT. Businesses
will make even greater investments outside of their own data centers,
particularly in ‘as-a-service' computing. Next year will be the last
year we spend money in our own datacenter as we move applications to the
public cloud. The cloud will also bring about significant change in the
role of IT professionals - IT leaders with more general experience will
create teams of people with specialized knowledge of key elements of IT
infrastructure, such as storage and security.
It will be an
interesting ride in 2017. Only time will tell, but looking forward to
what is ahead. Here's to a great 2016 and even better new year!
##
About the Author Ruben Spruijt is
the Field Chief Technology Officer at Atlantis Computing, responsible
for driving vision, technology evangelism and thought leadership with
Atlantis customers, partners and communities. Mr. Spruijt is a
well-regarded author, speaker, market analyst, technologist, and
all-around geek. An established industry leader and luminary, he is one
of only a few individuals in the world to hold three prestigious
virtualization awards: Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP),
Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vExpert.
Mr. Spruijt has
presented more than 150 sessions at national and international events
such as BriForum, Citrix iForum Japan, Citrix Synergy, Gartner Catalyst,
Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft TechEd, NVIDIA GTC, and VMworld. Mr.
Spruijt founded several independent industry analysis bodies including
Project Virtual Reality Check (VRC), Team Remote Graphics Experts
(TeamRGE), AppVirtGURU while writing and co-authoring multiple
disruptive ‘Smackdown' research whitepapers.