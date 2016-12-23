Virtualization Technology News and Information
Atlantis Computing 2017 Predictions: What's Ahead for Containers, Virtual Workspaces and IT Professionals

VMblog Predictions 2017

Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017.  Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.

Contributed by Ruben Spruijt, Field CTO of Atlantis Computing

What's Ahead for Containers, Virtual Workspaces and IT Professionals

‘Tis the season for looking back and looking forward. Did your predictions for 2016 come true? What lies ahead for 2017? It's my favorite time of year to look ahead and make predictions for the coming year. This will certainly be an exciting year in the container space, as it continues to mature. Windows 10 is also poised to be a more prominent platform in the enterprise, while cloud will also continue to drive radical change across enterprise IT.

While I gaze into the magic crystal ball, here are my top predictions on these topics:

Evolution of Containers

Storage virtualization will continue to progressively transform physical infrastructure, management and architecture, which is also changing how storage for enterprise workloads are delivered. However, server virtualization never significantly changed the way enterprise workloads were delivered as compared to physical servers. In 2017 we will start to see this evolve with an increased focus on containers.

Containers are all about flexibility and deployment of just the application and work well within cloud environments. Containers will continue to gain traction as the concept matures further in 2017. A container can be shipped to a public cloud platform easily, meaning more newly developed applications will be utilizing containers in 2017. 

Increased Windows 10 User Experience

Windows 10 will become a more prominent platform in the enterprise space in 2017. As it is not easy to migrate a line of business applications from Windows to another platform, for the foreseeable future the enterprise will require Windows 10. Additionally, the user experience for Windows 10 will increase dramatically in 2017 due to heavier utilization of graphic processing units (GPUs) by the OS and supporting applications.

Historically, virtual workspaces didn't require GPUs since most workloads were CPU heavy and only a small set of use cases needed dedicated graphics hardware. However, in 2017 with even core business applications like Office 2016/365 leveraging the GPU as well as usage even by Windows 10, GPUs will shift towards being a mainstream requirement.

Changing Role of IT Professionals

In 2017, cloud will continue to drive radical change across enterprise IT.  Businesses will make even greater investments outside of their own data centers, particularly in ‘as-a-service' computing. Next year will be the last year we spend money in our own datacenter as we move applications to the public cloud. The cloud will also bring about significant change in the role of IT professionals - IT leaders with more general experience will create teams of people with specialized knowledge of key elements of IT infrastructure, such as storage and security.

It will be an interesting ride in 2017. Only time will tell, but looking forward to what is ahead. Here's to a great 2016 and even better new year! 

About the Author

Ruben Spruijt is the Field Chief Technology Officer at Atlantis Computing, responsible for driving vision, technology evangelism and thought leadership with Atlantis customers, partners and communities. Mr. Spruijt is a well-regarded author, speaker, market analyst, technologist, and all-around geek. An established industry leader and luminary, he is one of only a few individuals in the world to hold three prestigious virtualization awards: Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) and VMware vExpert. 

Mr. Spruijt has presented more than 150 sessions at national and international events such as BriForum, Citrix iForum Japan, Citrix Synergy, Gartner Catalyst, Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft TechEd, NVIDIA GTC, and VMworld. Mr. Spruijt founded several independent industry analysis bodies including Project Virtual Reality Check (VRC), Team Remote Graphics Experts (TeamRGE), AppVirtGURU while writing and co-authoring multiple disruptive ‘Smackdown' research whitepapers.

Published Friday, December 23, 2016 9:07 AM by David Marshall
