Cleo 2017 Predictions: The Year of Frictionless Integration, Ease of Use in the Enterprise

Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.

Contributed by Dave Brunswick, vice president of solutions, Cleo 2017 the Year of Frictionless Integration, Ease of Use in the Enterprise As 2016 comes to a close and your teams are working to close deals, finalize budgets for the coming year, and meet emerging business demands, it's also a good time to assess information technology and systems, and how these things are driving enterprise goals. It's no easy task, though, given that the amount of data flowing through enterprises, the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, and the increased use of mobile workforces and virtualization technology often create an un-integrated infrastructure that gets pulled in various IT and business directions rather than push IT and business agendas in unison. Our experts expect to see these four trends not only shaping business integration and data exchange for the modern enterprise in 2017, but also better aligning your technical and non-technical teams to enable business harmony: Frictionless integration: "Frictionless integration" will become a mainstream term. In 2016, terms like "pervasive integration" and "hybrid integration platform (HIP)" emerged as umbrella phrases to describe the growing complexity of integration patterns between applications and data, both on the ground and in the cloud. The focus will begin to shift away from the alphabet soup of acronyms (ESB, ETL, iPaaS, iSaaS, HIP, etc.) describing how integration is delivered, to an outcome-based description of what needs to be achieved - i.e., an integration capability that connects all flavor of technology, and supports a truly frictionless data environment.

API-driven integration powering cloud services: Providers of cloud-based data services and applications will further adopt API-managed integration middleware and integration-as-a-service to reduce the time and cost of customer endpoint integration. Companies will reduce their dependency on hardware and demand consumable APIs as an easier way to extend value-added file transfer, process automation, data transformation, and other integration services.

Easier DIY integration: Web-based applications will increasingly bring common integration use cases and tasks within reach of semi-technical business professionals, freeing IT staffs to focus on more complex, specialized, and mission-critical integration problems. Gartner calls this "citizen integration," where organizations provide an easy-to-use platform to enable business user self-service and DIY integration. This strategy will rise to the top of IT wish lists as managers seek the bandwidth to tackle larger-scale projects, such as big data integration and advanced analytics initiatives.

The return of file transfer: This might come as a surprise, as "file transfer" is truly a legacy term and a problem most people assume has been solved. SFTP, FTP, email, and HTTP-based protocols such as AS2 are well-defined and used extensively, but in 2017, we'll see the re-emergence of basic file transfer as a "problem to be solved." The sheer quantity of data and size of files being transferred, along with the increasing global nature of business ecosystems, means these legacy protocols often fall short in meeting modern business needs. We'll see the need for accelerated protocols emerge into the mainstream, and alongside that, the need to directly access data in non-traditional data stores, such as HDFS, S3, and Azure Blobs. Here's hoping 2017 truly is a happy new year for your organization and beyond! ## About the Author

Dave Brunswick is Cleo's vice president of solutions. He has more than 25 years of experience in technology strategy, engineering, product management and product development. For more information, please visit www.cleo.com.

