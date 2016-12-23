Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Denise MacDonell, CTO, Flash Global
More Use of Software, Data Storage, and Systems Analytics to Create Seamless Data Experiences for Users
In 2017, the
global logistics industry will continue to refine data gathering, storage, and
analytics to create reliable, agile supply chains. Success of individual
service providers will depend on how well they keep data stored, secured, managed
and organized.
Use Automation to Control Costs
and Manage Uncertainty
Industries
that rely on real-time data to make decisions will increasingly use technology
to automate manual and routine tasks. These efforts help control costs and
allow personnel to focus on more complex analysis and service issues.
Agility will
be particularly important in the coming year. The Brexit vote in the U.K. and
the U.S. presidential election increased uncertainty about the future of
existing trade agreements and tariff rules. Both events could upend existing
trade deals and result in more complex import/export regulations. Importers and
exporters with automated paperwork and compliance processes will be able to
respond more quickly and comply with these changes.
Create Reliable Data Storage
Options and Secure Infrastructure
Data is key
to any business and must be safely stored. Cloud-based infrastructure
that supports the storage and manipulation of data using virtual databases will
provide timely and insightful reports. Look for more companies to utilize this
type of offsite data storage.
Data security
will be a huge issue for all types of internet-enabled devices. October's DDoS attack on Dyn was the largest ever, and it
affected some of the most popular websites across the globe. Cybersecurity,
particularly IoT security, is something all IT departments will focus on as
they develop redundant systems that protect data from bad actors.
Implement Software Solutions that
Connect Workflows & Increase Transparency
SAAS-based systems will continue
to underpin various tasks within the organization from CRM to office
productivity applications to finance and ERP. Creating connective tissue and
workflow between these systems to provide a seamless data experience will be a
key focus in 2017.
This reliable flow of data
will allow for even greater transparency and real-time information. That is
critical to logistics professionals who must react immediately to supply chain
disruptions - everything from earthquakes to dock worker strikes.
Software Delivery and Development Is Moving to the Cloud
Expect continued movement
of software development environments to the cloud in an effort to provide a
more agile, iterative and efficient software development and delivery process.
This model will better reflect current development trends that rely on teams
distributed across both state and national borders.
Businesses in 2017 will
continue to eat, sleep and breathe data. Without it, they can't create,
produce, market or ship products. Those who react best to software and security
advances will have a tremendous advantage of industry rivals.
About the Author
Denise MacDonell is chief
technology officer for Flash Global, which designs and
implements service supply chain
strategies for rapidly expanding companies. Throughout her 15-year
career, MacDonell has led and worked in turnaround and startup efforts with
small, midsize and Fortune 100 companies. As
vice president of product management for This Technology, she led the company's
transformation from an engineering-driven organization into one driven by
product and software innovation. That successful evolution led Comcast
Corporation to acquire This Technology in 2015. An expert at shaping innovative
technology solutions that drive value-added services to customers, she leads
efforts to innovate and accelerate Flash's technology approach to better serve
customers by creating greater visibility and consistency into all Flash does.