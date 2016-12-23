Flash Global 2017 Predictions: More Use of Software, Data Storage, and Systems Analytics to Create Seamless Data Experiences for Users





Contributed by Denise MacDonell, CTO, Flash Global

More Use of Software, Data Storage, and Systems Analytics to Create Seamless Data Experiences for Users

In 2017, the global logistics industry will continue to refine data gathering, storage, and analytics to create reliable, agile supply chains. Success of individual service providers will depend on how well they keep data stored, secured, managed and organized.



Use Automation to Control Costs and Manage Uncertainty

Industries that rely on real-time data to make decisions will increasingly use technology to automate manual and routine tasks. These efforts help control costs and allow personnel to focus on more complex analysis and service issues.



Agility will be particularly important in the coming year. The Brexit vote in the U.K. and the U.S. presidential election increased uncertainty about the future of existing trade agreements and tariff rules. Both events could upend existing trade deals and result in more complex import/export regulations. Importers and exporters with automated paperwork and compliance processes will be able to respond more quickly and comply with these changes.



Create Reliable Data Storage Options and Secure Infrastructure

Data is key to any business and must be safely stored. Cloud-based infrastructure that supports the storage and manipulation of data using virtual databases will provide timely and insightful reports. Look for more companies to utilize this type of offsite data storage.



Data security will be a huge issue for all types of internet-enabled devices. October's DDoS attack on Dyn was the largest ever, and it affected some of the most popular websites across the globe. Cybersecurity, particularly IoT security, is something all IT departments will focus on as they develop redundant systems that protect data from bad actors.



Implement Software Solutions that Connect Workflows & Increase Transparency

SAAS-based systems will continue to underpin various tasks within the organization from CRM to office productivity applications to finance and ERP. Creating connective tissue and workflow between these systems to provide a seamless data experience will be a key focus in 2017.



This reliable flow of data will allow for even greater transparency and real-time information. That is critical to logistics professionals who must react immediately to supply chain disruptions - everything from earthquakes to dock worker strikes.



Software Delivery and Development Is Moving to the Cloud

Expect continued movement of software development environments to the cloud in an effort to provide a more agile, iterative and efficient software development and delivery process. This model will better reflect current development trends that rely on teams distributed across both state and national borders.



Businesses in 2017 will continue to eat, sleep and breathe data. Without it, they can't create, produce, market or ship products. Those who react best to software and security advances will have a tremendous advantage of industry rivals.



About the Author

Denise MacDonell is chief technology officer for Flash Global, which designs and implements service supply chain strategies for rapidly expanding companies. Throughout her 15-year career, MacDonell has led and worked in turnaround and startup efforts with small, midsize and Fortune 100 companies. As vice president of product management for This Technology, she led the company's transformation from an engineering-driven organization into one driven by product and software innovation. That successful evolution led Comcast Corporation to acquire This Technology in 2015. An expert at shaping innovative technology solutions that drive value-added services to customers, she leads efforts to innovate and accelerate Flash's technology approach to better serve customers by creating greater visibility and consistency into all Flash does.