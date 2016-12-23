Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Jeanne Morain, Author and Digital Transformation Strategist at iSpeak Cloud
Race for Transformation Across People, Process, and Technology
Creating
a Cohesive Cloud Strategy
As the Fortune 2000 races to embrace transformation
and revenues from the Digital age - they will quickly turn their sites on their
usage of cloud computing technologies.
Many companies up until this point have been cloud by happenstance with
pockets of solutions picked up either intentionally or unintentionally through
one silo purchase after another. Senior
leaders across the business and technology will realize that in order to speed
up they must slow down to address cost, compliance and agility issues that their
current state of cloud has on their overall strategy.
First, the costs of ISP, Data, and Cloud in general will
be enough for senior leaders to take pause to get their house in order. Why? The major initiatives around digital
transformation culminate in the cloud whether it is Big Data, Internet of
Things or Mobility. In lieu of the cloud
being a fourth pillar it is truly the glue that binds the company with the
critical information and data needed to succeed. More often than not companies are caught off
guard by extra expenses associated with hybrid cloud strategies from increased
data, to ISP costs, to infrastructure upgrades and other areas not thought of
in the business-planning phase. Given
all the major initiatives will be using the same pipes and plumbing it is
imperative they have a strong handle on what their data and load requirements
are at scale before forging to far ahead.
Eliminating siloes that create duplicate costs will be a major
initiative in 2017. Companies will still
forge ahead to public clouds as they are looking to enable agility and reduce
technical debt where it makes sense.
Secondly, concerns over the protected data that is stored in
pockets across various applications will come to light as the date for the
Global Data Protection Regulation nears in 2018. Many CIOs I have spoken with over the last
six months are concerned with the level of changes needed to ensure privacy by
design mandates are understood and upheld.
They realize that simply designing a stronger data protection posture
during development and test will not solve the legacy visibility concerns. There will need to be new initiatives to
either bring back regulated data or if appropriate leverage 3rd
party clouds to push data back to users country of origin. The first step will be identifying what data
needs to be protected, where is it, and where does it need to be to comply with
the new regulations.
Finally, even the most thought out initiative can be stalled
or derailed due to other initiatives competing for resources across the
business and technology teams. As
companies figure out how to incorporate the business to be more Agile they will
still need to maintain older deployment methodologies and environments. Part of creating a cohesive cloud strategy is
not only building out a solid technical foundation for automating onboarding
services to your Cloud Service Platform but addressing the people and process
alignment needed to enable the business to move faster. Companies will need to think about how they
categorize business services based on risk posture, customer impact, and
environment impact in a business centric world.
Evolution
to Collaborative Tools and Processes
Furthermore,
in 2017 as more companies embark on a collaborative approach between the
business and technology teams they will start to realize the legacy tools built
pre 2013 may not fit the needs of their digital enterprise. Technology teams realize that they will need
to work closer with their line of business counterparts. They will find it critical to educate the
business on the plumbing and infrastructure requirements needed beyond the
virtual machine or container. Their
ability to move from the chief firefighter for their area to strategist will be
a critical indicator of their ability to survive or be left behind in the
digital age.
Both
the business and technology teams will discover that the current tools either
purpose built for IT Projects or Business Plans will not fit the needs of
either. They will realize quickly that
manually managing the sea of data, networks, pipes and clouds across business
service workloads will become increasingly difficult. They will be seeking out solutions that help
map, optimize, update, and model service workloads to not only thrive but also
survive as the billions of Internet of Things devices join their networks.
##
About
the Author
Jeanne Morain has held various executive roles in strategy and product management
with the Apollo Group, Flexera Software, VMware (Thinstall) and BMC Software
(Marimba). Jeanne currently advises startups and large enterprises on
implementing new products and strategies to enable excellence in the digital
economy. Jeanne has two decades of experience in systems management,
virtualization and cloud computing and has participated in the implementation
of solutions for millions of users across Fortune 2000 companies. She has won
numerous awards for her work, including the prestigious International
Association of IT Asset Manager's Fellow Recipient in 2016 for her work in
business service management, Lifetime Member Award in the areas of business
service management, universal clients (also known as virtual desktop
infrastructure), dynamic data center and virtualization. She is an author and
coauthor of books on BSM, virtualization and cloud computing.
Jeanne is best known for her customer-/partner-centric approach. She is a
noted speaker at OReilly Velocity, VMworld, Interop, CloudSlam, IAITAM, CXO
events and other industry conferences. Jeanne holds a Master's degree from
Southern Illinois University and certification in ITIL. www.ispeakcloud.com,
twitter @JeanneMorain