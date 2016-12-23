



Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017.



Contributed by Jeanne Morain, Author and Digital Transformation Strategist at iSpeak Cloud

Race for Transformation Across People, Process, and Technology

Creating a Cohesive Cloud Strategy

As the Fortune 2000 races to embrace transformation and revenues from the Digital age - they will quickly turn their sites on their usage of cloud computing technologies. Many companies up until this point have been cloud by happenstance with pockets of solutions picked up either intentionally or unintentionally through one silo purchase after another. Senior leaders across the business and technology will realize that in order to speed up they must slow down to address cost, compliance and agility issues that their current state of cloud has on their overall strategy.



First, the costs of ISP, Data, and Cloud in general will be enough for senior leaders to take pause to get their house in order. Why? The major initiatives around digital transformation culminate in the cloud whether it is Big Data, Internet of Things or Mobility. In lieu of the cloud being a fourth pillar it is truly the glue that binds the company with the critical information and data needed to succeed. More often than not companies are caught off guard by extra expenses associated with hybrid cloud strategies from increased data, to ISP costs, to infrastructure upgrades and other areas not thought of in the business-planning phase. Given all the major initiatives will be using the same pipes and plumbing it is imperative they have a strong handle on what their data and load requirements are at scale before forging to far ahead. Eliminating siloes that create duplicate costs will be a major initiative in 2017. Companies will still forge ahead to public clouds as they are looking to enable agility and reduce technical debt where it makes sense.

Secondly, concerns over the protected data that is stored in pockets across various applications will come to light as the date for the Global Data Protection Regulation nears in 2018. Many CIOs I have spoken with over the last six months are concerned with the level of changes needed to ensure privacy by design mandates are understood and upheld. They realize that simply designing a stronger data protection posture during development and test will not solve the legacy visibility concerns. There will need to be new initiatives to either bring back regulated data or if appropriate leverage 3rd party clouds to push data back to users country of origin. The first step will be identifying what data needs to be protected, where is it, and where does it need to be to comply with the new regulations.

Finally, even the most thought out initiative can be stalled or derailed due to other initiatives competing for resources across the business and technology teams. As companies figure out how to incorporate the business to be more Agile they will still need to maintain older deployment methodologies and environments. Part of creating a cohesive cloud strategy is not only building out a solid technical foundation for automating onboarding services to your Cloud Service Platform but addressing the people and process alignment needed to enable the business to move faster. Companies will need to think about how they categorize business services based on risk posture, customer impact, and environment impact in a business centric world.

Evolution to Collaborative Tools and Processes

Furthermore, in 2017 as more companies embark on a collaborative approach between the business and technology teams they will start to realize the legacy tools built pre 2013 may not fit the needs of their digital enterprise. Technology teams realize that they will need to work closer with their line of business counterparts. They will find it critical to educate the business on the plumbing and infrastructure requirements needed beyond the virtual machine or container. Their ability to move from the chief firefighter for their area to strategist will be a critical indicator of their ability to survive or be left behind in the digital age.



Both the business and technology teams will discover that the current tools either purpose built for IT Projects or Business Plans will not fit the needs of either. They will realize quickly that manually managing the sea of data, networks, pipes and clouds across business service workloads will become increasingly difficult. They will be seeking out solutions that help map, optimize, update, and model service workloads to not only thrive but also survive as the billions of Internet of Things devices join their networks.



About the Author

Jeanne Morain has held various executive roles in strategy and product management with the Apollo Group, Flexera Software, VMware (Thinstall) and BMC Software (Marimba). Jeanne currently advises startups and large enterprises on implementing new products and strategies to enable excellence in the digital economy. Jeanne has two decades of experience in systems management, virtualization and cloud computing and has participated in the implementation of solutions for millions of users across Fortune 2000 companies. She has won numerous awards for her work, including the prestigious International Association of IT Asset Manager's Fellow Recipient in 2016 for her work in business service management, Lifetime Member Award in the areas of business service management, universal clients (also known as virtual desktop infrastructure), dynamic data center and virtualization. She is an author and coauthor of books on BSM, virtualization and cloud computing.

Jeanne is best known for her customer-/partner-centric approach. She is a noted speaker at OReilly Velocity, VMworld, Interop, CloudSlam, IAITAM, CXO events and other industry conferences. Jeanne holds a Master's degree from Southern Illinois University and certification in ITIL. www.ispeakcloud.com, twitter @JeanneMorain