Jive Software 2017 Predictions: AI in the Workplace

Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.

Contributed by John Schneider, Vice President of Product Marketing at Jive Software AI in the Workplace From recommender engines to natural language processing that makes human interaction with computers and devices more valuable, it's safe to say that AI was a dominant theme across headlines in 2016. And nowhere was that more true than when it came to discussions surrounding the future of work.

While bots were the big story in the workplace this past year, helping organizations handle everything from managing support tickets to streamlining workflows, this type of technology is poised to have an even bigger impact next year. Here are five ways we can expect to see AI change work as we know it in 2017.

Big data: Big data is going to get bigger in 2017. The digital universe is set to grow to 44 zettabytes by 2020, which means machine learning will get much better at combing through all of that data. In some cases, it will acquire the ability to not only recommend content as it's requested, but to anticipate needs and offer up information even before users realize they need it. The IoT: The Internet of Things (IoT) is already happening. Sensors are grabbing lots of data. And that data is being processed. But that data sheds only rudimentary insight at this point because it has not been merged with insight from the larger work graph - interactions between people, systems, information and things. You can imagine a world of possibility on this topic: sensors might suggest that some of your customers are in need of a product upgrade due to wear and tear. The system also knows that there is a lot of activity in the Sales team surrounding specific accounts, including upcoming meetings. What if the merger of IoT and human interaction led to EXTREME personalized targeting? Predictive analytics: Workers today are being asked to contribute more and more to the strategy of the company, increasing the volume and depth of non-routine work that requires much more flexibility than ever before. Next year, we'll begin to see predictive analytics play a bigger role in decision-making within an enterprise. Network analysis of metadata can take the pressure off by accurately identifying the right people for the right projects and teams, regardless of department, role or title. By picking out the amplifiers and drivers across a network, predictive analytics has the added benefit of freeing executives to focus on other important matters such as innovating and creating business value.

Work graph: While niche work apps are narrowly designed to solve targeted business problems, they have created communication and information silos that both hamper collaboration and risk intellectual property. Whereas each messaging app creates its own metadata, ensuring its value is limited to specific individuals and teams, a hub collects information across the enterprise, making it visible, searchable and memorable - today and into the future. Beyond 2017, as it adds to corporate memory, the work graph will become even more powerful and intuitive, eventually taking on more and more of the decision-making duties in organizations.

Interactivity: Voice-first and VR: It's hard to believe that touchscreen interfaces are becoming "old school," but it is time we experience our work and personal life in new ways by interacting with technology through VR and voice. Quality and speed upgrades in speech recognition technology have made playing music, ordering pizza and checking the weather easier at home; now they're set to help organize inboxes, create content and streamline meetings at work as well. On the VR front, technology and device improvements will begin to drive some truly incredible innovations in the coming year. For example, AI might recommend efficiency gains to an organization by consolidating 100 stores, three company offices and two manufacturing plants. Executives then take to VR to not only see, but to interact with the impacts the changes will have on consumers, the supply chain and employees, thus allowing them to make more informed decisions. ## About the Author John Schneider, Vice President of Product Marketing, Jive Software As Vice President of Product Marketing at Jive Software, John and his team are responsible for the go-to-market strategy and outbound communications for the product.

An accomplished Silicon Valley professional, John has spent his career as a strategy and marketing expert. Before joining Jive Software, he held a broad range of technology related positions. Most recently, he was a founding member of eBay Enterprise, leading the west coast marketing strategy practice centered on delivering demand generation strategy services for B2B companies. Before eBay, he worked for LEVEL Studios (a Publicis company,) as an Account Director. Prior to that, he worked for Seagate Technology, where he led strategic IT portfolio initiatives. He also worked at Deloitte Consulting, supporting Fortune 500 clients such as HP, Lucent, and SGI.

With a strong background in consulting, Schneider's passion centers on assisting global organizations to define and implement marketing strategies that strengthen brand presence and program effectiveness. It is this passion that led to holding a lecturer position at the Leavey School of Business since 2007. He teaches Business Capstone to the senior graduating class.

