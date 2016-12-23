Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Jason E. Smith, Vice President of Product Marketing, Liquidware Labs
2017: The Year DaaS and Cloud-hosted Desktop Takes Flight
Since about 2010, Desktops as a Service (DaaS) providers have been
touting that it's easier, cheaper, and faster to roll out virtual
desktops as a service rather than to build them and host them onsite (on
premises).
My prediction for 2017 is that DaaS and Cloud Hosted
desktops are finally set to take off in the year ahead. Some people
confuse DaaS and Cloud Hosted desktops as being the same thing. They
are not. While they do share one common trait, that of being hosted
off-premises, they utilize radically different approaches to
provisioning desktops which will dictate how much involvement will be
required by IT staff.
Let's review three types of cloud-hosted
and DaaS models so you'll be ready to choose a Cloud-hosted or full DaaS
model when my prediction comes true in 2017 J.
Cloud-hosted
Desktops A typical example of Cloud-hosted desktops could be either
Citrix XenDesktop or VMware Horizon desktops hosted on 3rd party
cloud-based servers but built and managed by your own desktop management
team.
What you essentially accomplish with Cloud-hosted
desktops is - that by moving your virtual desktop data center to the
cloud - you are able to save on infrastructure and hardware refresh
costs. Cloud vendors that are ideal to host your desktops on include
Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Savings typically occur
in capital expenditure costs and include:
- Server hardware for hosting VDI (i.e. hypervisors)
- Server hardware for managing VDI (i.e. management consoles from Citrix/VMware)
- Server hardware for required databases (i.e. SQL clusters needed for the environment)
DaaS
via Third-party Service Provider The next level of cloud based desktops
could be described as DaaS offered by a third-party. Options include
DaaS solutions from Citrix and VMware DaaS partners who offer consulting
and/or services on top of providing a DaaS offering. The solutions may
be hosted on clouds such as Amazon AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure
but the partner typically has standardized on a cloud platform, saving
you from having to choose the actual hosting provider. Regardless of the
one you choose, these providers charge per desktop per month but other
billing options may be available. In addition to the Cloud-hosted cost
savings above, your organization should see additional savings in the
administrative area of VDI administration costs.
Workspot
is a vendor that I'd put in this category as well. Workspot is an up
and coming VDI solution that is worth mentioning because they are a VDI
vendor that target the Cloud-hosted VDI market and they have an alliance
with Microsoft Azure for DaaS. They have two plays for cloud; 1) their
solution named VDI 2.0, a cloud based VDI solution that ties in with
your existing infrastructure and 2) their DaaS 2.0 solution that
includes VDI 2.0 hosted on Microsoft Azure to which also provides the
underlying infrastructure/servers needed in the cloud.
Turnkey
DaaS via DaaS provider Taking cloud-hosted DaaS a step further, let's
look at a turnkey DaaS solution that provides an end-to-end cloud based
desktop solution. Amazon Workspaces is the only true turnkey DaaS
provider in the market, although Microsoft did dip their toe in the
water a while back. Amazon WorkSpaces provides an end-to-end solution
for DaaS, hosted on their very own Amazon Web Services (AWS). There is
no software to buy (broker, hypervisors, VDI management). Everything,
including hosting, is included in a monthly or monthly/hourly price.
While players like Citrix and VMware would likely tout that they offer
more management options and bells and whistles, Amazon Workspaces has
some definite advantages for adoption because of their straightforward
approach to virtual desktops that can be up and running for your users
the same day you decide to move forward.
The AWS cloud-hosted
data business is impressive. It's larger than Microsoft's and Google's
cloud hosting combined, according to a recent report from Synergy
Research Group. Businesses seem to trust AWS with their data. I predict
that Amazon WorkSpaces will gain real traction in the DaaS market in
2017. Two factors that have been a drag on DaaS discussions have been
security and reliability. Since many businesses already trust the
security and reliability with Amazon AWS with their data, DaaS with
WorkSpaces should be a no-brainer to pursue.
With Amazon
WorkSpaces as the only turnkey DaaS player, your organization has the
ability to gain additional savings in software and hardware costs. The
savings are realized with:
- No hypervisor licenses to buy
- No load balancers or access servers
- No annual maintenance on VDI software
However,
with Amazon WorkSpaces you do swap your capital expenditures for the
operating expenditure of the subscription to WorkSpaces. Depending on
the tier of WorkSpaces selected this cost will vary, so be sure to
factor that cost in into your calculations.
Summary The stars
have aligned for DaaS and Cloud-hosted desktops to finally take off in
2017. The market has matured, cloud hosted data has become standard
practice to pave the way, and there is healthy competition to drive
further innovation. I liken the Cloud-hosted and DaaS market in 2017
like VDI was about six years ago - companies will adopt it for the easy
to virtualize areas such as task workers in call centers and then it
will continue to grow into more widespread enterprise use cases from
there in the years to come.
##
About the Author
Jason E.
Smith is the Vice President of Product Marketing at Liquidware Labs has
led speaking sessions on User Environment Management and Layering at
Citrix Synergy and VMworld. He was previously an owner of Entrigue
Systems which Liquidware Labs acquired in 2009. Prior to Liquidware Labs
he led product management and marketing programs for Citrix, Red Hat
and other well-known end user computing vendors.