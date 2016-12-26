Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Benson Schliesser, Office of the CTO, Brocade
Nine Predictions for 2017
As the saying goes, "it is difficult to make predictions, especially about the future."
And yet, around this time of year, it has become a ritual of sorts for
some of us in the IT industry to attempt to do exactly this. As the
calendar approaches its end each year, we look back on the events that
have unfolded like a whirlwind since the new year began, and we try to
make sense of them all. And then some of us, in a clear act of hubris,
pretend that we can project our sensibility about these events into a
prediction for the coming year.
Inevitably we are wrong. But that's what makes something like this
interesting - the controversy and debate. So, in that spirit, let us
begin. After all, nothing ventured, nothing gained.
Network Ubiquity
By 2016 the Internet was already a ubiquitous part of life for most of
us. So, it takes no stretch of the imagination to predict that this
trend will continue. However, some of the details will be interesting to
watch. For example, in 2017 we can expect to see continued
disaggregation of hardware and software leading to more cost-effective
networks, at increased capacity, offering more flexible service models
across an expanding footprint. We will see advances in wireless network
technology, as well as a subtle shift in security postures of enterprise
endpoints. Users will be more connected, more often, to the networked
resources they need to be most effective.
SDN and NFV Come of Age
In recent years, we've seen excitement and rising expectations for
"Software Defined Networking" (SDN) and "Network Function
Virtualization" (NFV). Then in 2016, we watched as the industry came to
materially understand the significant challenges of onboarding,
orchestrating, and controlling a software-defined infrastructure of
network connectivity and services. Now, as we approach 2017, we can
begin to see balanced skepticism and optimism that indicates we are
nearing the level of maturity needed to find real solutions.
In 2017 we can expect to see complete software-defined network
infrastructure solutions that are commercially available, multi-vendor,
based on a viable ecosystem of SDN and NFV components. Proprietary
platforms will begin to feel uncomfortably closed as users realize the
extent of their lock-in. And adoption will rise, beyond the early
adopter service providers, as enterprises and private datacenters begin
to see a manageable path to achieve the value of a flexible
infrastructure.
Wireless Unification
With the rapid adoption of smartphones in recent years, and a
consolidation of mobile OS platforms, wireless user behaviors have
become better understood. At the same time, users are becoming more
advanced and their expectations of the network are rising accordingly.
In 2017 we will begin to see the fruits of various efforts that unify
local Wi-Fi and cellular mobile data networks.
Devices will roam seamlessly between different network technologies, and
those technologies will be deployed by a surprising diversity of
network operators. Moreover, devices will begin to use multiple networks
simultaneously, shifting data traffic seamlessly as network
connectivity changes due to capacity, resource connectivity, and
mobility. In parallel, a new generation of wireless networks will begin
to adapt to user demand by shifting capacity to where it is needed. The
new status quo for wireless connectivity, which will begin to emerge in
2017, will be a nearly-invisible unification of different wireless
networks behind the scenes of an always-on, high-capacity wireless user
experience.
Vehicular Networking
As more and more things are connected to the network, in 2017 a new
normal will begin to emerge for networked cars. Opportunities to improve
vehicle maintenance and driver convenience are already being explored
by carmakers, but the real opportunities are only just beginning to
become apparent. In the coming year, users will begin to realize the
promise of being able to connect their cars and homes, to share
telemetry and driving conditions with nearby vehicles, and integrate
more fully with the driver's IT experience - safely integrating personal
calendars, messaging apps, etc., into the driving experience.
Normalization of Things
In 2016 the "Internet of Things" (IoT) achieved significant mindshare,
with many people now aware of the promise of a connected home. Thanks to
a productive blend of start-ups and well established vendors, our homes
can be monitored, climate controlled, and secured with
network-connected things. Our smart TVs can now collaborate with our
lighting. Our smartphones can tell our home to wake us up and start
brewing coffee so we don't miss that important online meeting, scheduled
for the convenience of an earlier time-zone...
But unfortunately, some of the early adopters in 2016 also learned a
painful lesson about the need for standardization and open platforms. As
some vendors with proprietary cloud-based platforms went out of
business or changed business models, users were left stranded. In 2017
we should expect the IoT market to begin to develop standards that make
their platforms more secure, as well as more open and sustainable. In
addition to easing consumers' minds, these standards will enable an IoT
ecosystem that increasingly appeals to enterprises, allows service
providers to create innovative services, and enables advanced use cases
that we can only imagine today.
The Blurring of Endpoints, Networks, and Clouds
As the network becomes more flexible and software-defined, with a
greater variety of endpoints (e.g., "things") attached, cloud computing
architectures will evolve beyond anything we've seen in 2016.
Applications on mobile devices will continue to collaborate with
centralized cloud-based services, of course. But nascent technologies
like mobile edge computing (MEC) will open up a world of new
possibilities, such as low-powered devices taking advantage of local
compute resources in the network to preserve battery, or mobile devices
being pursued by self-migrating instances of low-latency network
services. In 2017 we will begin to see the foundations of this
hyper-distributed architecture emerge, with massive implications for the
future of both network and application architectures.
Machine Learning Is Everywhere
Research into machine learning (ML) algorithms has been advancing for
many years, but in 2016 we saw it storm onto the mainstream stage. ML
algorithms can now be trained on all sorts of data, thanks to the
availability of high-powered processors, "big data" collection
architectures, and open source software implementations. And in 2017 we
will continue to see ML expand in importance as a fundamental technology
driving innovation in every industry. In the context of network
technology, ML techniques will be applied to problems that were
previously thought to be impractical to solve. The tech talent crunch
that we saw in 2016 will get even worse in 2017 as demand rises for the
most talented ML scientists and engineers. Combined with SDN and NFV, ML
will be a core competency for any vendor trying to build
next-generation platforms for vehicular networking, IoT, MEC, cloud, and
security.
Shadow IT vs. Security
As consumer technologies become more and more user-friendly and
powerful, enterprises have faced increasing levels of "Shadow IT" in
which their users bring their own devices, manage their own apps and
data, and use their own personal collaboration tools to perform their
job. Despite the potential dangers, Shadow IT continues to grow as
enterprise IT is unable to compete with features, ease of use, and
reliability of consumer services. Shadow IT has become common enough
that it even found its way into mainstream news stories in 2016, as
illustrated by ongoing discussion of the email habits of candidates in
the recent U.S. election.
Of course, in the face of Shadow IT behavior, corporate info-sec teams
will continue to struggle. While some organizations will attempt to
legislate security via corporate policy, in 2017 the most enlightened
companies will recognize the implicit threat of sub-par IT services. The
most successful IT and info-sec teams will collaborate on
simultaneously modernizing and securing their infrastructure with SDN,
orchestrated NFV security services, advanced encryption and identity
management, integration of cloud services, and compartmentalization of
local apps.
Networked VR and AR
Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) have struggled against
technical limitations for decades, but 2016 was apparently the break-out
year - consumer VR headsets are available for video game systems just
in time for the 2016 holiday season, several popular smartphone brands
now have VR functionality, and the release of promising new AR systems
is on the horizon. In 2017 we can expect to see these VR and AR systems
focused primarily on entertainment and education. But as the platforms
become more established, toward mid to late 2017, we can expect to see
experimental applications in communications, data visualization, and
enterprise situational awareness.
A Nod to Tomorrow
So as we leave 2016 in the rear-view mirror, let us turn our focus to a
tomorrow that is ours to create. Indeed, this past year we've seen an
acceptance of many technologies that were once thought to be radically
futuristic, while we've seen well-established technologies drift into
the background as they become ubiquitous. We are entering 2017 with a
new slate of challenges and opportunities, both daunting and exciting.
And the possibilities are endless. Do you agree?
About the Author
Benson Schliesser is a Distinguished Engineer at Brocade
Communications in the Office of the CTO. He serves on the IETF
Administrative Oversight Committee (IAOC) and is a Trustee of the IETF
Trust. He is a member of the Open Networking Summit (ONS) Technical
Program Committee and the NANOG Program Committee. Prior to joining
Brocade he held positions at Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems, Savvis
Communications, and others. He previously served on the Board of the
OpenDaylight Project, served on the board of The Open Platform for NFV
(OPNFV) Project, co-chaired the IETF NVO3 Working Group, and co-chaired
the IETF ARMD Working Group.