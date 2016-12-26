Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Calvin Hsu, VP, Product Marketing, Desktop and Apps, Citrix
The IT Skillset That Will Drive Business Success in 2017
For years, the mandate for IT was to maintain IT infrastructure, keep
laptops and desktops operating and keep mission critical systems
operating.
In a world where people increasingly bring their own
devices to work, and business managers go outside of the IT procurement
process to purchase SaaS apps demanded by employees, the role of IT in
the enterprise is rapidly evolving. So what IT skills are needed today?
DevOps: Critical for Accelerating IT to Adapt to Changing Business Needs
Businesses
can no longer wait for major updates to critical business applications,
which has compelled enterprise software vendors to embrace the DevOps
model of rapid, incremental changes and updates to applications. Rather
than issue new versions every year or two, vendors are releasing a
continuous stream of new features and updates to ensure customers
benefit from innovation as soon as possible.
The DevOps approach
also requires embracing design thinking that focuses on the user
experience. This approach requires designers and developers to research
and understand how people use applications, and how the business
benefits from technology solutions that empower people to work securely,
anywhere at any time. Similarly, IT professionals need to focus on how
those applications affect the business.
The combination of
DevOps continuous innovation and design thinking empowers IT
professionals to identify how apps and data can address business
problems and capitalize on market opportunities. At the same time, IT
professionals need a thorough understanding of datacenter modernization,
and how to deploy an IT infrastructure that can move as fast as the
business.
Datacenter Modernization and the Migration to the Cloud
It
professionals need a modern IT infrastructure to support people and the
apps, tablets, smart phones and other personal devices they use. With
many organizations facing a need to upgrade their infrastructure, IT
pros need modernization insights and skills.
For many
businesses, the public cloud offers the most effective way to gain
access to the IT infrastructure needed to support the secure delivery of
apps and data to the wide range of mobile devices people use to do
their jobs. At the same time, public cloud infrastructure is not
suitable for all applications or business processes, particularly in
highly regulated industries.
IT professionals need to understand
the process for deploying apps and data in the cloud, while supporting
other processes that require either a private cloud or on-premises
infrastructure. As a result, they need new skillsets for deploying and
managing apps and data across hybrid clouds and private infrastructure.
Workflow Optimization
The most efficient organizations
today integrate applications and file sharing into the daily tasks each
employee must complete, optimizing them to streamline workflow. This
process can streamline project and document approvals, daily reporting
and improve service to customers, clients and patients when employees
are outside of the office environment.
IT professionals need to
understand how to analyze daily tasks as part of a workflow that can be
optimized with apps, management tools and file sharing to empower
employees to complete their jobs with fewer mistakes and less effort.
Businesses that incorporate workflow optimization gain a competitive
market advantage, while reducing operational costs and boosting employee
morale.
Endpoint Computing
As people continue to bring
their own devices to work, including laptops, smartphones, tablets and
wearables, IT managers will need to need to understand more flexible and
secure ways of managing data to ensure it is protected when accessed
from these personal devices. Management focus will need to shift from
locking down devices to allowing users easy access to their all apps and
data regardless of the device or the actual location where people need
to work. Employees and executives will need secure access to their apps
and data without having to remember complex passwords. IT professionals
need to be familiar with Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) tools and
related features, not only for managing the smartphones and tablets that
this management model was originally designed to address, but also
desktops, laptops and additional wearable technology. The IT team will
increasingly need to understand how to integrate EMM and unified
endpoint management tools with traditional client management tools to
manage and monitor access to sensitive data and apps from a single pane
of glass.
The Bottom Line
Businesses around the world
increasingly depend on technology to provide a competitive advantage,
and business executives see IT as an important resource to fuel revenue
growth, streamline operations and reduce costs. It's a tremendous
opportunity for IT executives and managers to show how new applications
and initiatives can improve both the top line and bottom line business
results. But to capitalize on this opportunity, they must embrace the
new skills and mindset they will need to be successful.
##
About the Author
Calvin Hsu - Vice President of Product Marketing, Windows App Delivery
Calvin Hsu is responsible for the go-to-market strategy for the
market-leading desktop virtualization solutions, Citrix Citrix XenApp
and XenDesktop. Hsu leads the team that is evangelizing centralized
desktop delivery as a primary enabler of customer initiatives such as
BYO, enterprise mobility and business continuity, and is helping to
drive an industry transition to delivering desktops and apps from the
cloud.
Since joining Citrix in 2004, Hsu has helped the company launch
major software releases of both XenDesktop and XenApp, which helped
position the company to reach $2B in revenue. Hsu has more than 16 years
experience in software technology marketing and management, and prior
to Citrix led product marketing for enterprise storage virtualization
software company. Hsu also has experience in data quality management and
database requirements methodologies, and was a management consultant to
federal government agencies. Hsu holds degrees from The Wharton School
of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.