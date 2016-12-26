



Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.



Contributed by Ali Din, GM and CMO at dinCloud

Hosted Workspaces Heating Up and Expanding

What started to gain buzz just 5 years ago is now growing into a broad category. Hosted Workspaces, known earlier as Hosted Virtual Desktops (HVDs), and later Desktop as a Service (DaaS), has now expanded to include other forms of access to a person's desktop, their workspace, and applications.



For our purposes, let's say that "Hosted Workspaces" include references such as:

a. Hosted Virtual Desktops (HVDs) b. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) c. Workspace as a Service (WaaS) d. Windows as a Service (WaaS) e. Application Publishing f. Hosted Virtual Terminals

What we are seeing from customers large and small are the following trends:

i. More maturity and understanding by customers ii. More specific requests such as supporting specific applications iii. Desire for add-on services that include full desktop management

This leads us to make the following predictions for 2017:

1. More vendors entering the space 2. Mergers likely to occur in 2017 3. Venture Capital/Private Equity jumping in to capitalize 4. End-to-end providers of desktop virtualization and desktop management will outperform point-products 5. More integrations between desktop, infrastructure capabilities 6. Larger investments by workspace/desktop providers 7. The shift from VDI to DaaS as the default approach by organizations to achieve their objectives

We, dinCloud, see many entrants in the market. Thus, we are continuing to innovate and expand our offerings to be a true end-to-end provider of breath in product and services. We expect some to leave the market due to these complex demands, and others to jump in and give it a go.

About the Author



Ali Din is GM and CMO at dinCloud, a cloud services provider that helps organizations rapidly migrate their IT infrastructure to the cloud. Ali's IT industry career in the last 20 years has spanned product development, finance, and most recently, marketing and brand management. For more information, visit: www.dincloud.com or follow @dinCloud on Twitter.