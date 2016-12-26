



Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.



Contributed by Mike Puglia, Chief Product Officer and Dana Epp, Chief Technology Officer, Kaseya

Machine Learning, IT Employment, Security, Mobile and More

On AI and Machine Learning:

Machine Learning to Mature

We believe machine learning is set to go a whole lot of different, new and exciting ways in 2017. Some people like to just consider machine learning to be AI, but what you are looking at is this concept of being able to be more human with your IT infrastructure. At the Microsoft Build Event this year they showed developers the concept of bots being able to write code that can interact with you in the communication channel you use - be it Skype, email, or something different. The ultimate concept is that the infrastructure IT you use will have the ability to interface with an intelligent backend system that benefits you - the everyday user. These interfaces are now exposed to developers and in turn, being embedded into business logic. So machine learning is poised to have a growing impact on everyday business and everyday users.



Also, it seems that everybody is using a machine learning algorithms. This leads to an interesting juxtaposition when the likes of Stephen Hawking and other very smart people believe machine learning is going to destroy us when it becomes more intelligent than we are. Skynet watch out!



On IT Employment Landscape:

New Skills for IT Professionals in 2017

We believe the skills that IT professionals need to stay competitive and competent in the New Year will be primarily focused on adapting to the cloud environment. IT pros will also have to adapt to the demand for more expertise or specialty in certain applications. For those that have worked for years on knowing how to configure Windows systems and as machine learning capabilities and more workloads move to the cloud, IT pros will need to make sure they keep their skills up to date to remain relevant.



On Security:

Re-Employ ‘Old School' Security Tactics

Unfortunately, 2017 won't be the year that the number of cyber security attacks takes a dip. But, we feel strongly that if we get back to "nuts and bolts" tactics and rely more on simple methods to close security holes, more businesses will be spared. When you look at recent high-profile attacks, most originated from a past flaw whose patch was released months or even years ago but wasn't properly applied to the attacked company's system. Lack of consistency in our security hygiene opens the door to hackers to walk through and wreak havoc. In the coming year, we believe a greater emphasis will be placed on basic security hygiene like patching systems, installing proper antivirus and antimalware, and backing up systems.



On Mobile:

Mobile will be a Growing Security Concern, and...

Mobile will be a growing point of entry for security breaches in 2017 because employees everywhere are doing more work on non-traditional devices. When we say mobile, we are not just talking about cell phones, but rather all devices that are not shackled to the normal business. Anything that has an IP address is a risk factor to a business, but at the same time it is also a value to the business so it is a slippery slope-we just need to be smarter.



....Data/Access Aggregators Beware

Cybercriminals look to target entities that lead to the greatest financial gain. So anyone who is an aggregator of data or access is increasingly a high value target for hackers, we believe. Once you gain access to their system, you literally have the keys to the kingdom. MSPs and other service providers need to be even more vigilant to avoid becoming the next major security breach headline.



On M&As:

2017 M&A Activity

We predict larger providers will continue acquire smaller ones in 2017 as these large companies try to fill more and more space. This goes back to the more experienced people who have built a ton of professional equity running IT infrastructure organizations. It is going to be time for their exit soon and so we will see larger organizations pick those people up, not for the "people" so to speak in many cases, but more for the client list or for that ability to expand their automated platforms to be able to consume further revenue. I don't know if there is going to be huge number of acquisitions, but I think we will see a lot of "tuck-in deals" where companies buy small areas of expertise to enhance their business while they continue to find new ways to generate new revenue.



##

About the Authors



Mike Puglia, Chief Product Officer



Mike Puglia brings over 20 years of technology, strategy, sales and marketing experience to his role as Kaseya's Chief Product Officer. He is responsible for overall product strategy, management and development across Kaseya's solutions. He most recently served as the company's Chief Information Officer.

Dana Epp, Chief Technology Officer



As Kaseya's Chief Technology Officer, Dana Epp is responsible for driving the company's technology strategy with a focus on accelerating innovation, product development and R&D. He most recently served as the company's Principal Architect for Security, Identity & Access Management, focusing on the architecture and security of the next-generation identity and access management platform for cloud-based IT management.