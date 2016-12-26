Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Mike Puglia, Chief Product Officer and Dana Epp, Chief Technology Officer, Kaseya
Machine Learning, IT Employment, Security, Mobile and More
On AI and Machine Learning:
Machine Learning to Mature
We
believe machine learning is set to go a whole lot of different, new and
exciting ways in 2017. Some people like to just consider machine
learning to be AI, but what you are looking at is this concept of being
able to be more human with your IT infrastructure. At the Microsoft
Build Event this year they showed developers the concept of bots being
able to write code that can interact with you in the communication
channel you use - be it Skype, email, or something different. The
ultimate concept is that the infrastructure IT you use will have the
ability to interface with an intelligent backend system that benefits
you - the everyday user. These interfaces are now exposed to developers
and in turn, being embedded into business logic. So machine learning is
poised to have a growing impact on everyday business and everyday users.
Also, it seems that everybody is using a machine
learning algorithms. This leads to an interesting juxtaposition when the
likes of Stephen Hawking and other very smart people believe machine
learning is going to destroy us when it becomes more intelligent than we
are. Skynet watch out!
On IT Employment Landscape:
New Skills for IT Professionals in 2017
We
believe the skills that IT professionals need to stay competitive and
competent in the New Year will be primarily focused on adapting to the
cloud environment. IT pros will also have to adapt to the demand for
more expertise or specialty in certain applications. For those that have
worked for years on knowing how to configure Windows systems and as
machine learning capabilities and more workloads move to the cloud, IT
pros will need to make sure they keep their skills up to date to remain
relevant.
On Security:
Re-Employ ‘Old School' Security Tactics
Unfortunately,
2017 won't be the year that the number of cyber security attacks takes a
dip. But, we feel strongly that if we get back to "nuts and bolts"
tactics and rely more on simple methods to close security holes, more
businesses will be spared. When you look at recent high-profile attacks,
most originated from a past flaw whose patch was released months or
even years ago but wasn't properly applied to the attacked company's
system. Lack of consistency in our security hygiene opens the door to
hackers to walk through and wreak havoc. In the coming year, we believe a
greater emphasis will be placed on basic security hygiene like patching
systems, installing proper antivirus and antimalware, and backing up
systems.
On Mobile:
Mobile will be a Growing Security Concern, and...
Mobile
will be a growing point of entry for security breaches in 2017 because
employees everywhere are doing more work on non-traditional devices.
When we say mobile, we are not just talking about cell phones, but
rather all devices that are not shackled to the normal business.
Anything that has an IP address is a risk factor to a business, but at
the same time it is also a value to the business so it is a slippery
slope-we just need to be smarter.
....Data/Access Aggregators Beware
Cybercriminals
look to target entities that lead to the greatest financial gain. So
anyone who is an aggregator of data or access is increasingly a high
value target for hackers, we believe. Once you gain access to their
system, you literally have the keys to the kingdom. MSPs and other
service providers need to be even more vigilant to avoid becoming the
next major security breach headline.
On M&As:
2017 M&A Activity
We
predict larger providers will continue acquire smaller ones in 2017 as
these large companies try to fill more and more space. This goes back to
the more experienced people who have built a ton of professional equity
running IT infrastructure organizations. It is going to be time for
their exit soon and so we will see larger organizations pick those
people up, not for the "people" so to speak in many cases, but more for
the client list or for that ability to expand their automated platforms
to be able to consume further revenue. I don't know if there is going to
be huge number of acquisitions, but I think we will see a lot of
"tuck-in deals" where companies buy small areas of expertise to enhance
their business while they continue to find new ways to generate new
revenue.
##
About the Authors
Mike Puglia, Chief Product Officer
Mike
Puglia brings over 20 years of technology, strategy, sales and
marketing experience to his role as Kaseya's Chief Product Officer. He
is responsible for overall product strategy, management and development
across Kaseya's solutions. He most recently served as the company's
Chief Information Officer.
Dana Epp, Chief Technology Officer
As
Kaseya's Chief Technology Officer, Dana Epp is responsible for driving
the company's technology strategy with a focus on accelerating
innovation, product development and R&D. He most recently served as
the company's Principal Architect for Security, Identity &
Access Management, focusing on the architecture and security of the
next-generation identity and access management platform for cloud-based
IT management.