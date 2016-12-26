



Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.



Contributed by By Dipti Joshi, Sr Product Manager, MariaDB

SQL Retakes Market Share

Before we turn to what 2017 has in store, we look back on a very successful 2016 and what has been an important year for tech innovators. At MariaDB, we had a year that will help define our direction for years to come. Some 2016 highlights for MariaDB include:



MariaDB ColumnStore : MariaDB announced a new complete data warehouse solution with ColumnStore. One happy customer went so far as to tell us that MariaDB ColumnStore is "the future of data warehousing." ColumnStore is a storage engine optimized for analytical workloads. It uses ANSI SQL to perform a wide variety of high performance analytical queries, in large scale, distributed environments.



: MariaDB announced a new complete data warehouse solution with ColumnStore. One happy customer went so far as to tell us that MariaDB ColumnStore is "the future of data warehousing." ColumnStore is a storage engine optimized for analytical workloads. It uses ANSI SQL to perform a wide variety of high performance analytical queries, in large scale, distributed environments. MariaDB MaxScale : MariaDB released MariaDB MaxScale 2.0, a next-generation database proxy that manages security, scalability and high availability in scale-out deployments.With MariaDB MaxScale, there is no technical limit for scalability , and it allows customers to quickly deploy without having to modify our applications.

: MariaDB released MariaDB MaxScale 2.0, a next-generation database proxy that manages security, scalability and high availability in scale-out deployments.With MariaDB MaxScale, there is no technical limit for scalability , and it allows customers to quickly deploy without having to modify our applications. Making Open Source Viable : MariaDB helped the software industry take a huge step forward in making open source a viable option for software vendors through our new, innovative BSL license.

: MariaDB helped the software industry take a huge step forward in making open source a viable option for software vendors through our new, innovative BSL license. Community Involvement: MariaDB continued its commitment to the open source community. In fact, we were recognized at the MySQL Community Awards as Application of the Year and projects like ColumnStore are attracting developers around the world (especially in Europe, the US, and China).

MariaDB continued its commitment to the open source community. In fact, we were recognized at the MySQL Community Awards as Application of the Year and projects like ColumnStore are attracting developers around the world (especially in Europe, the US, and China). Funding : Announcing $12 million in funding ($9 million in series B funding in January with a $3 million extension in April).



: Announcing $12 million in funding ($9 million in series B funding in January with a $3 million extension in April). Deeping Leadership Team: MariaDB expanded our experienced and robust management team with new CEO (Michael Howard) and CTO (Monty Widenius, founder of MySQL and MariaDB) in January, and later adding 3 execs with deep Oracle and database experience (Roger Bodamer as Chief Product Officer; Cate Lochead as CMO; and David Thompson as VP of Engineering).



So as we take a deep breath at the end of a remarkable year, we look at the database landscape for 2017. Here are a few of my predictions for 2017:



1. Businesses will continue flocking to whichever database solution makes the most sense.



NoSQL experienced its meteoric rise due to the fact that it's so simple to work with, and has advantages in a number of specific use cases. However, as NoSQL gained traction, its users came to the realization that functionalities such as the ability to generate reports and perform analytics were even more critical to ease of use. Because of this, the pendulum is swinging back toward relational databases, and looking forward we should expect to see relational databases continue to retake market share because they are becoming the easier option for both development and deployment. For our part with MariaDB, we're taking this observation to heart and focusing intently on areas where increased simplicity of use can make an impact; for example, delivering the same convenience and ease found in the cloud to data center environments.



2. Analytics will experience new flexibility, and new database needs.



Companies will continue to deploy new tools to analyze data, accentuating the trend of growing flexibility in how businesses perform analytics. This will naturally place pressure on databases to support the rising diversity of analytics paradigms in play. Not only functional analytic capability, but ability to perform them on large data sets will be key for an analytical database. This will also put demand on analytical databases to operate under continuous streaming of data into it.



3. Open source solutions will continue to thrive as licensing evolves.



It wasn't long ago that enterprises were questioning if they should adopt open source solutions. Now that thought process has reversed - specifically so in regard to databases and cloud technology -such that now a solution is questionable if it is not open source. This shift will show no signs of stopping as new licenses are making open source an even more viable option for startup software companies. For example, the Business Source License (BSL) allows a business to monetize a solution for a set period of time, after which it becomes openly available. BSL licensing is increasingly used by startups as a way to achieve revenue and sustain operations through the development phase, while also accessing the advantages of community support and innovation that come with open source projects. Look for licensing alternatives such as BSL to increase in prominence as enterprises increasingly rely on open source solutions.



4. Adoption of cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solutions will pick up the pace.



The growth of DBaaS adoption will continue to become more rapid, driven in large part by the extremely valuable ease of use that these solutions offer for enterprises.



Amazon Web Services will remain the leading player at the helm of the DBaaS marketplace, with Microsoft Azure rising as a more formidable contender. Azure will continue to command a niche as the strongest provider when it comes to using hybrid applications. Google's offerings in this space will grow and achieve increasing success serving those that work with large AI applications, but that portion of the market is still a few years away from coming into its own.



5. The Internet of Things (IoT) will push needs for robust database functionality and security to the forefront.



The growth of the IoT will bring new value to countless internet-connected devices, as everything from cars to homes to wearables transmit real-time information that will be stored in databases. Databases will need to prove capable of processing this massive cloud of data. For instance, at MariaDB, we're preparing for this by ensuring that databases are designed and optimized for handling environments with thousands of simultaneous and short-lived connections, where small amounts of data are constantly coming through.



And, with potentially thousands of connections making constant data collection an ever-more-intimate feature of our lives, database security will take on a heightened importance. Superior security will become much more prevalent and necessary, especially in certain areas that present higher privacy risks, such as with camera or medical devices.

##

About the Author

Dipti Joshi is Senior Product Manager MariaDB, where she is responsible for award winning MariaDB MaxScale and recently announced MariaDB ColumnStore. Previously, Joshi spent 2 years leading big data and analytics product strategy of InfiniDB - a columnar Big Data storage engine for MySQL. She started her career building traditional OLTP database applications, then transitioned to building core telecommunication software, and found her self building very large distributed OLAP databases and applications with MySQL, Oracle, purpose built databases and columnar databases.