Contributed by By Dipti Joshi, Sr Product Manager, MariaDB
SQL Retakes Market Share
Before we turn to what 2017 has in store, we look back on a very
successful 2016 and what has been an important year for tech innovators.
At MariaDB, we had a year that will help define our direction for years
to come. Some 2016 highlights for MariaDB include:
- MariaDB ColumnStore: MariaDB announced a new complete data warehouse
solution with ColumnStore. One happy customer went so far as to tell us
that MariaDB ColumnStore is "the future of data warehousing."
ColumnStore is a storage engine optimized for analytical workloads. It
uses ANSI SQL to perform a wide variety of high performance analytical
queries, in large scale, distributed environments.
- MariaDB MaxScale:
MariaDB released MariaDB MaxScale 2.0, a next-generation database proxy
that manages security, scalability and high availability in scale-out
deployments.With MariaDB MaxScale, there is no technical limit for
scalability , and it allows customers to quickly deploy without having
to modify our applications.
- Making Open Source Viable: MariaDB
helped the software industry take a huge step forward in making open
source a viable option for software vendors through our new, innovative
BSL license.
- Community Involvement: MariaDB continued its
commitment to the open source community. In fact, we were recognized at
the MySQL Community Awards as Application of the Year and projects like
ColumnStore are attracting developers around the world (especially in
Europe, the US, and China).
- Funding: Announcing $12 million in
funding ($9 million in series B funding in January with a $3 million
extension in April).
- Deeping Leadership Team: MariaDB expanded our
experienced and robust management team with new CEO (Michael Howard) and
CTO (Monty Widenius, founder of MySQL and MariaDB) in January, and
later adding 3 execs with deep Oracle and database experience (Roger
Bodamer as Chief Product Officer; Cate Lochead as CMO; and David
Thompson as VP of Engineering).
So as we take a deep
breath at the end of a remarkable year, we look at the database
landscape for 2017. Here are a few of my predictions for 2017:
1. Businesses will continue flocking to whichever database solution makes the most sense.
NoSQL
experienced its meteoric rise due to the fact that it's so simple to
work with, and has advantages in a number of specific use cases.
However, as NoSQL gained traction, its users came to the
realization that functionalities such as the ability to generate reports
and perform analytics were even more critical to ease of use. Because
of this, the pendulum is swinging back toward relational databases, and
looking forward we should expect to see relational databases continue to
retake market share because they are becoming the easier option for
both development and deployment. For our part with MariaDB, we're taking
this observation to heart and focusing intently on areas where
increased simplicity of use can make an impact; for example, delivering
the same convenience and ease found in the cloud to data center
environments.
2. Analytics will experience new flexibility, and new database needs.
Companies
will continue to deploy new tools to analyze data, accentuating the
trend of growing flexibility in how businesses perform analytics. This
will naturally place pressure on databases to support the rising
diversity of analytics paradigms in play. Not only functional analytic
capability, but ability to perform them on large data sets will be key
for an analytical database. This will also put demand on analytical
databases to operate under continuous streaming of data into it.
3. Open source solutions will continue to thrive as licensing evolves.
It
wasn't long ago that enterprises were questioning if they should adopt
open source solutions. Now that thought process has reversed -
specifically so in regard to databases and cloud technology -such that
now a solution is questionable if it is not open source. This shift will
show no signs of stopping as new licenses are making open source an
even more viable option for startup software companies. For example, the
Business Source License (BSL) allows a business to monetize a solution
for a set period of time, after which it becomes openly available. BSL
licensing is increasingly used by startups as a way to achieve revenue
and sustain operations through the development phase, while also
accessing the advantages of community support and innovation that come
with open source projects. Look for licensing alternatives such as BSL
to increase in prominence as enterprises increasingly rely on open
source solutions.
4. Adoption of cloud database-as-a-service (DBaaS) solutions will pick up the pace.
The
growth of DBaaS adoption will continue to become more rapid, driven in
large part by the extremely valuable ease of use that these solutions
offer for enterprises.
Amazon Web Services will remain
the leading player at the helm of the DBaaS marketplace, with Microsoft
Azure rising as a more formidable contender. Azure will continue to
command a niche as the strongest provider when it comes to using
hybrid applications. Google's offerings in this space will grow and
achieve increasing success serving those that work with large AI
applications, but that portion of the market is still a few years away
from coming into its own.
5. The Internet of Things (IoT) will push needs for robust database functionality and security to the forefront.
The
growth of the IoT will bring new value to countless internet-connected
devices, as everything from cars to homes to wearables transmit
real-time information that will be stored in databases. Databases will
need to prove capable of processing this massive cloud of data. For
instance, at MariaDB, we're preparing for this by ensuring that
databases are designed and optimized for handling environments with
thousands of simultaneous and short-lived connections, where small
amounts of data are constantly coming through.
And, with
potentially thousands of connections making constant data collection an
ever-more-intimate feature of our lives, database security will take on
a heightened importance. Superior security will become much more
prevalent and necessary, especially in certain areas that present higher
privacy risks, such as with camera or medical devices.
Dipti Joshi is Senior Product Manager MariaDB, where she is responsible
for award winning MariaDB MaxScale and recently announced MariaDB
ColumnStore. Previously, Joshi spent 2 years leading big data and
analytics product strategy of InfiniDB - a columnar Big Data storage
engine for MySQL. She started her career building traditional OLTP
database applications, then transitioned to building core
telecommunication software, and found her self building very large
distributed OLAP databases and applications with MySQL, Oracle, purpose
built databases and columnar databases.