Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Chris Haddock, head of marketing at OpenCloud
NFV unlocks video and voice service development, partnerships boost IoT applications, and content rules the roost
This year, VoLTE deployments continued, although at a slower rate
than anticipated, due to a number of teething problems in deploying the
technology and uncertainty around customer up-take. Equally, operators
across the globe began strategizing how NFV could play a central role in
their networks, as they hoped to drive efficiencies and move to a more
flexible Internet Protocol (IP)-based communication services model.
Chris Haddock, head of marketing at OpenCloud, thinks that in 2017
operators will realise the benefits of utilizing NFV to serve specific
purposes in their networks; IoT applications will advance; and all-IP
communications, such as Wi-Fi calling, will become more prevalent as
operators lay the foundations for mass market roll-out of VoLTE. It's
going to be an interesting time for telecoms.
Network Function Virtualization becomes Network Function ‘Verticalization'
Throughout
2016, operators have continued to progress their infrastructure
development towards Network Function Virtualization (NFV). However, this
trend has been dominated by operators choosing to work with Network
Equipment Vendors, developing virtualized functions that are designed to
run exclusively on their own NFV platforms to serve a specific vertical
function, such as their IMS infrastructure. We expect this to continue
in 2017, with the need for robust network functionality being the
primary driver. This approach could perhaps be described as Network
Function ‘Verticalization'.
Meanwhile, at the service layer,
where new real-time voice and video services are developed, we will see
operators seeking to avoid vendor-locked NFV solutions. This is because
such solutions engender service dependency on a single vendor, limit
flexibility, and tend to stifle further innovation. Therefore, at the
service layer at least, there will be a more open approach to NFV, with
operators selecting best-in-class solutions. With this approach we are
likely to see a host of new voice and video services developed by
operators and their partners.
IoT/Operator Partnerships Accelerate the Advent of IoT Vertical Applications
Home
security, self-regulating supply chains and autonomous vehicles - these
are the kinds of vertical applications that are going to drive the
development of the Internet of Things (IoT) in 2017. Consequently, we
can expect to see an increasing number of partnerships between operators
and industry-specific IoT suppliers to address the requirements of
these vertical sectors.
In 2017, we will see software
applications for these verticals running over a virtualised service
layer. Inter-operability building-blocks and geographic coverage will be
the key drivers for these IoT/Operator technology partnerships.
VoLTE and VoWiFi uptake increases with device compatibility
In
2017, there will be more affordable handsets available, straight
out-of-the-box, that are VoLTE and VoWiFi enabled. These handsets will
support these services natively, without the need to download a firmware
update or activate the service. As a result, the mobile network will
automatically direct users to the most applicable access network for
their voice and video calls, whether it's Wi-Fi or LTE, with this
process remaining transparent to the user. Subscribers will become accustomed to such ready access to rich voice and video services, which will increase service adoption.
Service Agility Moves from the Lab to the Boardroom
During
2016, we began to hear the word ‘agile' being used more often as a
buzzword in the context of service development within telecoms
operators. In 2017 we can expect conversations about ‘agile service
development' to move from the R&D departments to the boardroom.
Operators will be seriously considering how they can adopt new business
models that enable them to rapidly develop and monetize their service
innovations.
In 2017, operators will introduce virtualized
service development environments that are more flexible and open than
traditional approaches, which were predicated on fixed hardware. These
new environments will allow operators to gain the agility typified by
internet players, enabling them to empower their customers in new ways.
This is especially important given the impact of internet services on
operator revenue streams. We can expect more ‘Agile MNOs' challenging
the traditional way operators have offered services to customers, with a
wider range of differentiation.
Death of the Dumb-phone
In
2017, we could finally see the death of the dumb-phone as the market is
flooded by entry-level smartphones that support a variety of rich
applications and services. These include built-in native operator
services, available to the subscriber, straight ‘out of the box'. We can
expect to see more low-cost smartphones on the market, supported by
services specific to demographics; for example, phones that support
device-to-device money transactions in Africa. Such services will become
key differentiators. Subscribers will make their entry-level smartphone
purchase decisions based on the unique set of operator services that
come with them.
Network operators become content kings
2017
will be a year of new M&A activity, as operators look to acquire
content providers, following the trend set by AT&T's purchase of
Time Warner this year. TV and streaming services are no longer just the
remit of broadcasters and OTT players. Operators will offer unique
content packages, as they make the shift to become multi-play
businesses, able to provide content services at any time, to subscribers
anywhere.
Operators will not create their own content, but
through strategic partnerships and acquisitions they can acquire a range
of exclusive content, offering it to subscribers as a way to
differentiate their propositions. Subscribers will start selecting
operators based on the content that they provide (for example, choosing
sports, TV or film packages). This will help to attract and retain
customers, and provide an additional revenue source for multi-play
operators.
About the Author
Chris has worked in Marketing in
VC-funded software product companies in the telecommunications industry
for over 15 years and has been working in telecommunications for over 30
years. Chris was a founder board member of the SIP Forum whilst at his
previous company Ubiquity Software, a VC-funded telecoms application
start-up company. Prior to this he was responsible for the introduction
of ATM into the European telecommunications market, as head of the
European Business Unit. Chris is a Chartered Engineer and has a strong
track record in technology marketing.