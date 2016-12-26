Virtualization and Cloud executives share their predictions for 2017. Read them in this 9th annual VMblog.com series exclusive.
Contributed by Shane Buckley, CEO, Xirrus
Federated identity, Wi-Fi market consolidation and other networking trends to watch for in 2017
2016 was quite a year
for not only Wi-Fi technology, but also the Wi-Fi industry at large.
From an unprecedented DNS outage that temporarily paralyzed the entire
internet, to the evolution of federated identity for simple, secure
access to Wi-Fi and applications, 2016 had its mix of growing pains and
innovative steps forward. In this predictions piece, Shane Buckley, CEO
of Xirrus provides insights on where Wi-Fi is going in 2017.
Smart
home and IoT will continue to create significant security issues on
global networks. The recent outage of many DNS providers was carried out
by malware deployed on IoT devices across the internet in the U.S.
Businesses need to ensure IoT devices can only connect to the IoT server
over pre-designed ports and protocols.
- Broadcom's
acquisition of Brocade shows that the market has duped itself into
thinking consolidation of wired and wireless technology is an important
next step heading into 2017. But the data we are seeing in terms of
growth from this Broadcom acquisition, further disproves this logic.
- Today,
there are a disparate number of Wi-Fi networks, all with different
authentication / login requirements. In 2017, we will see a move to
federated identity for Wi-Fi networks.
- LTE
networks won't replace Wi-Fi; they are 10x the cost to deploy and are
generally billed on a per byte basis. Wi-Fi is still the lowest cost
tech available, and has similar or superior performance to LTE when
deployed properly.
- There
needs to be a push toward universal Wi-Fi in 2017. All citizens of our
planet should have unfettered access to internet through Wi-Fi.
About the Author
Shane Buckley brings
more than 19 years of executive management experience to the Xirrus
team, expanding business and markets worldwide. Most recently, Mr.
Buckley was the General Manager and Senior Vice President at NETGEAR
where he led the growth of NETGEAR's commercial business unit to 50
percent revenue growth over 2 years, reaching $330 million in 2011 - and
played a prime role in growing corporate revenues over 30 percent.
Prior to that Mr. Buckley was President & CEO of Rohati Systems, a
leader in Cloud-based access management solutions, Chief Operating
Officer of Nevis Networks, a leader in secure switching and access
control. He has also held the position of Vice President WW Enterprise
at Juniper Networks, President International at Peribit Networks, a
leader in WAN Optimization and EMEA vice president at 3Com Corp. Mr.
Buckley is a graduate of engineering from the Cork Institute of
Technology in Ireland.