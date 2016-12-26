Xirrus 2017 Predictions: Federated identity, Wi-Fi market consolidation and other networking trends to watch for in 2017

Contributed by Shane Buckley, CEO, Xirrus Federated identity, Wi-Fi market consolidation and other networking trends to watch for in 2017 2016 was quite a year for not only Wi-Fi technology, but also the Wi-Fi industry at large. From an unprecedented DNS outage that temporarily paralyzed the entire internet, to the evolution of federated identity for simple, secure access to Wi-Fi and applications, 2016 had its mix of growing pains and innovative steps forward. In this predictions piece, Shane Buckley, CEO of Xirrus provides insights on where Wi-Fi is going in 2017.



Smart home and IoT will continue to create significant security issues on global networks. The recent outage of many DNS providers was carried out by malware deployed on IoT devices across the internet in the U.S. Businesses need to ensure IoT devices can only connect to the IoT server over pre-designed ports and protocols. Broadcom's acquisition of Brocade shows that the market has duped itself into thinking consolidation of wired and wireless technology is an important next step heading into 2017. But the data we are seeing in terms of growth from this Broadcom acquisition, further disproves this logic.

Today, there are a disparate number of Wi-Fi networks, all with different authentication / login requirements. In 2017, we will see a move to federated identity for Wi-Fi networks.

LTE networks won't replace Wi-Fi; they are 10x the cost to deploy and are generally billed on a per byte basis. Wi-Fi is still the lowest cost tech available, and has similar or superior performance to LTE when deployed properly.

There needs to be a push toward universal Wi-Fi in 2017. All citizens of our planet should have unfettered access to internet through Wi-Fi. ##



