ClearCube Announces ClientCube 3 - Small-Footprint Multiple Level Security Solution

ClearCube Technology announces ClientCube 3, a unique zero client-based device used by intelligence agencies, military command centers, and high-level security agencies to consolidate access to multiple classified and unclassified networks in one compact desktop device.

ClientCube 3 can be used to connect to SIPRnet, JWICS, NIPRnet and other networks from a single mouse, keyboard and dual displays through two embedded zero clients while maintaining physical network separation to centralized computing resources in the datacenter.

„After the successful deployment of thousands of ClientCube 2 solutions containing four zero clients, our customers asked for a totally secure device with a smaller footprint that supported connections to smaller numbers of secure networks. The ClientCube 3 delivers that solution with improved ease of use, greatly simplified cabling and connectivity, and support for the newest display technologies," said Doug Layne, VP of Global Sales.

This small-footprint, all-in-one desktop unit integrates two secure, stateless zero client devices with a NIAP-approved secure KVM (keyboard-video-mouse) switch to create secure cross-domain access.

The ClientCube 3's integrated Secure KVM features discrete processing paths for each system. This data path isolation prevents data leakage, transfer or crosstalk between adjacent ports for superior security and data protection for government agencies. One of the most utilized preventive measures for thwarting attacks, KVM switching devices securely connect peripheral devices - including audio equipment and 4K UHD displays - to switch quickly among two computers and networks with a single keyboard, mouse and multiple monitors. ClientCube 3 is fully compatible with legacy and new government systems and is listed and approved to the latest KVM testing standard (NIAP Protection Profile for Peripheral Switching Devices v. 3.0).

ClientCube 3 improves ease of use by including standard keyboard indicators that other KVMs are unable to provide. While the ClientCube 3 KVM maintains unidirectional data flow, it also provides the NUM Lock, CAPS Lock and Scroll Lock indicators that users expect.

ClientCube 3 optimizes every inch of consumption. Low profile zero clients for fiber- and copper-based networks are tightly coupled with the Secure KVM switch to eliminate excess cable lengths and wasted power connections. The ClientCube 3's new back panel makes cable connections as easy as plugging in a copper or fiber Ethernet cable.