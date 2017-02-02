Virtuapedia Releases Latest Future of Virtualization Report

Communications service providers remain firmly committed to virtualizing their networks and services, but progress is slower than CSPs initially expected, according to a new report from Heavy Reading issued as part of the Virtuapedia project.

"Network Virtualization: The Road Gets Longer" is based on results of a semi-annual survey of more than 40 of the world's leading CSPs and offers direct insight into CSP planning, deployment and spending on virtualization technologies. The new report is based on the most recent survey, conducted in the fourth quarter of 2016.

"Timetables for identifying all of the functions to be virtualized by 2020 continue to slip," notes Roz Roseboro, senior analyst with Heavy Reading and author of the report. "A year ago, 38% of our survey participants expected to have this done in 2016, but only 11% actually did. Furthermore, confidence in timetables for testing and deploying high-priority functions has declined dramatically over the past year. The percentage saying they are 'extremely confident' in their timetables has declined from 22% in November 2015 to only 5% in November 2016."

"Network Virtualization: The Road Gets Longer" is available free of charge to all Virtuapedia registrants. To get a free copy of this report as well as access to all other reports in the Virtuapedia Research Portal, register here:

http://www.virtuapedia.com/lg_redirect.asp?piddl_lgid_docid=729640.