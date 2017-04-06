Plan B Tech Signs Up with Tintri to replace conventional customer platforms with VM-Aware storage

Plan B Technologies in Annapolis, MD has begun working with Tintri to offer its VM-aware virtualization and cloud services to customers who want an option to conventional storage and hyperconverged.

A Plan B spokesperson said the company is offering Tintri as part of its portfolio of professional services that include project management, consultation, assessment, design and deployment.

A recent Tintri installation included a New Jersey-based law firm that replaced a hyperconverged system in the customer's production environment with Tintri that resulted in a 2:1 reduction in storage space and provided extra capacity to accommodate future growth. The law firm plans to replace all of its remote systems and disaster recovery environment with Tintri.

"Tintri is a partner we can trust and want to do business with going forward. We are committed to providing our customers with the best technology solutions we can find, and that's why we chose Tintri," said Zach Breckin, Plan B Technologies account manager.