Alibaba Group Joins Open Compute Project as Platinum Member

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced today that Alibaba Group, the world's largest online and mobile commerce company, has joined as a Platinum member. OCP was initiated by Facebook in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond. Since then, OCP has been consistently innovating around open source contributions for networking, servers, storage and Open Rack.

Established in 1999, Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. Alibaba Cloud, the Group's cloud computing arm, develops highly scalable platforms for cloud computing and data management. It provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to support participants in Alibaba Group's online and mobile commerce ecosystem, including sellers, and other third-party customers and businesses.

Shanyuan Gao, Chief Architect of Alibaba Infrastructure Services, said: "We are delighted to become a platinum member of the OCP community, giving us a tremendous opportunity to share our leading data center technology with the world. We look forward to collaborating with OCP and its members around the world to drive the development and adoption of further technological breakthroughs intended to deliver an even greater impact for the industry, and we already have plans to contribute our innovations to OCP."

"We now have a hyperscale company from Asia bringing best practices and thought leadership from the massive scale of their e-commerce marketplaces and cloud computing infrastructure, while Alibaba Group extends its involvement in open standards already being adopted throughout the world," stated Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

"Today, there are more than 200 OCP members, and we've created a shared vision and venue to design for workloads of the future. We are thrilled Alibaba Group is bringing their expertise to OCP and contributing to this strong global community," stated Jason Taylor, Open Compute Project Chairman of the Board.