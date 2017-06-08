Cirba Inc. has
extended the real-time optimization capabilities in Densify.com, its
hybrid cloud analytics service. These new capabilities track utilization
levels and trigger resource increases in real-time, enabling
organizations to avoid performance issues associated with compute
resource shortfalls. Densify.com is the only solution offering both
real-time response and predictive analysis that proactively optimizes
cloud and virtual infrastructure to avoid shortfalls and performance
issues in the first place, while simultaneously increasing efficiency.
Densify.com
offers the most comprehensive solution for automating cloud and
infrastructure optimization. Its new real-time capabilities provide
intelligent, automated response, enabling:
- Hot-adds in response to CPU and memory resource allocation shortfalls; and,
- Scheduling
of resource reclamation and right-sizing when real-time changes to
allocations are not suitable due to policy and operational constraints.
These capabilities add to existing real-time automated optimization capabilities, including:
- Intelligent, real-time VM rebalancing through synchronization of Densify's predictive analysis models and integration to VMware®DRS; and,
- Real-time
analysis of new workload placement across on-prem and public cloud
infrastructure, enabling automation of hybrid cloud provisioning
workflows.
Densify.com
provides organizations with the best of both worlds - automated
proactive optimization and real-time response. Unlike competitive
products in the market, Densify.com's predictive analytics engine looks
at deep historical workload patterns to model what workloads will do in
the future. This predictive analysis avoids resource shortfalls and
workload contention by proactively optimizing workload placements and
resource allocations. This results in fewer performance issues and
significantly reduced operational volatility, allowing real-time
response capabilities to act as a safety net for operational anomalies
that cannot be predicted based on historical operational patterns.
"Our
predictive analytics are very good at preventing problems before they
occur, enabling our customers to be more proactive in the way they
manage infrastructure," said Andrew Hillier, CTO and co-founder of
Cirba. "Our new real-time capabilities extend this, and allow unusual or
unpredictable workloads to be dealt with in real time, ensuring
applications always get the resources they need."