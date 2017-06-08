CloudPassage Releases New Generation Grid

CloudPassage announced today the unveiling of their new generation (NG) grid, setting a new standard in architecture for highly elastic and scalable multi-host computing grids that underlie cloud solutions such as Halo, its award-winning automated workload security platform. The NG grid enables the Halo platform to collect and analyze massive volumes of security and compliance data at incredible velocity and scale while providing a highly flexible service delivery platform for CloudPassage to roll out new releases and updates with greater speed and enhanced functionality.

"As more enterprises move toward dynamic cloud systems for business-critical applications, high-performance automated security that delivers deep visibility and compliance at the speed and volume of cloud workload creation has never been more essential," said Amit Gupta, Vice President of Product, CloudPassage. "The new infrastructure is designed for unlimited and automated scale. The grid will be an incredible boost to our internal operational efficiency, allowing us to deliver new features at a faster pace, while our customers will benefit from its improved resiliency, availability, and performance."

Developed from the ground up to support the most demanding cloud-based customers, the Halo NG grid is fully automated. As a result, CloudPassage is able to service increased loads on demand and in real time, thus improving critical response times to customers. A key aspect of the NG grid is its resiliency - critical for always-on compute environments. Featuring no single point of failure, the grid can self-heal as problems arise, automatically bypassing or incorporating new hosts as needed to ensure continuous operation. Unlike self-hosted grid infrastructures used by competing products, NG grid runs on Amazon AWS and incorporates modern automation tools such as Mesosphere and Kubernetes, so capacity and scale are not constrained.