IGEL Wins People's Choice Stevie Award in 2017 American Business Awards

IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that IGEL UD Pocket was named the winner of a People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Computer Hardware Products in The 15th Annual American Business Awards. IGEL UD Pocket is a cost-effective, out-of-the-box micro thin client solution that improves the security of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) initiatives in organizations with remote or mobile workforces.

"IGEL UD Pocket is fast becoming a favorite new product for IT professionals and users alike," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "The micro-sized device makes implementing secure, cost-efficient endpoint computing fast, easy and cost effective. It's an ideal solution for remote workforces, distributed organizations, and contract workers that require controlled access to an IT-managed network and it gives aging desktop devices new life, saving significantly on desktop refresh budgets. We're thrilled to be named a People's Choice Stevie Award Winner for 2017."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The crystal People's Choice Stevie Awards will be presented to winners during a gala banquet on Tuesday, June 20 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. More than 550 American Business Awards winners and their guests will attend. Peer-adjudicated Gold, Silver and Bronze Stevie Award winners will also be presented with their awards that evening.

The People's Choice Stevie Awards for Favorite New Products are a feature of The American Business Awards in which the general public can vote for their favorite new products and services of the year. More than 38,000 votes were cast in 55 people's choice categories this year. All new products and services to be honored in the ABAs' new product categories were included in people's choice voting.

More than 3,600 nominations were submitted to this year's American Business Awards for consideration in a wide range of categories, including New Product or Service of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Management Team of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Startup of the Year, among others.

IGEL UD Pocket is a groundbreaking micro client device which enables remote and mobile workers to access cloud services, server-based computing applications and virtual desktops by plugging a tiny device into any x86 client machine. Here, it automatically integrates into the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) for secure remote support, deployment and management. UD Pocket extends the functionality of existing hardware by enabling a second tightly managed operating system to run on an endpoint. Once the user has finished accessing their virtual desktop environment through the IGEL UD Pocket, they can simply reboot their principal OS and return to the local desktop.

Details about The American Business Awards, the list of People's Choice Stevie Award winners, and the complete list of Stevie winners in this year's ABAs are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.