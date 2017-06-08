Virtualization Technology News and Information
ITSM Academy Webinar: The Importance of Monitoring for ITSM and DevOps

IT transformation is less about going from one point to another than it is about making the whole greater than the sum of its parts. The historical fragmentation of IT monitoring limits visibility and transparency, often at critical times during a transformation journey.

Join this ITSM Academy webinar where John Worthington, Product Management Director at eG Innovations will outline what IT transformation is all about, what IT monitoring is and why it's important to ITSM and DevOps as well as how you can leverage monitoring as part of a successful IT transformation program.

WHEN?  Thursday, June 15, 2017 @ 11:00 am ET | 10:00 am CT | 8:00 am PT | 4:00 pm BST

Published Thursday, June 08, 2017 9:39 AM by David Marshall
