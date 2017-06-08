Virtualization Technology News and Information
Article
Search:
RSS
Follow VMblog.com:
New Report Examines Test & Measurement, Virtualization

A new report from Heavy Reading, Test & Measurement Meets Virtualization's Challenges, examines how test and measurement (T&M) vendors are addressing virtualization in their customers' offerings, as well as how they're using virtualization in their own solutions. The report draws on companies, products and technologies found in Testapedia.

Written by Online Research Director Denise Culver, who oversees content for Testapedia, the report features input from 14 T&M vendors that are in varying stages of developing their own virtualized T&M solutions, while also addressing the challenges of testing scores of solutions that have been or are in the process of being virtualized by CSPs, data centers, NEMs, enterprises and others in their customer base.

Key findings in the report include:

  • The switch from physical to virtual test solutions is not a simple or smooth transition for vendors or customers.
  • While most T&M vendors have virtualized solutions that provide NFV and SDN service assurance, other virtualized test and measurement solutions lag.
  • Virtualization can't simply be overlaid on top of hardware test solutions, creating more work, longer production times and higher costs for customers that don't necessarily understand the difference.
  • Virtualization in test and measurement is just getting started.
The report is free to download. To access the report click here: http://www.testapedia.com/lg_redirect.asp?piddl_lgid_docid=733372
Published Thursday, June 08, 2017 11:28 AM by David Marshall
Filed under:
Get This Featured White Paper: VM-aware storage for Dummies
You may also be interested in this white paper: 5 Keys to Virtualization Zen
Comments
There are no comments for this post.
To post a comment, you must be a registered user. Registration is free and easy! Sign up now!
CyberSecurityExchange
vExpert
Calendar
<June 2017>
SuMoTuWeThFrSa
28293031123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
2526272829301
2345678