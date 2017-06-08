New Report Examines Test & Measurement, Virtualization

A new report from Heavy Reading, Test & Measurement Meets Virtualization's Challenges, examines how test and measurement (T&M) vendors are addressing virtualization in their customers' offerings, as well as how they're using virtualization in their own solutions. The report draws on companies, products and technologies found in Testapedia.

Written by Online Research Director Denise Culver, who oversees content for Testapedia, the report features input from 14 T&M vendors that are in varying stages of developing their own virtualized T&M solutions, while also addressing the challenges of testing scores of solutions that have been or are in the process of being virtualized by CSPs, data centers, NEMs, enterprises and others in their customer base.

Key findings in the report include:

The switch from physical to virtual test solutions is not a simple or smooth transition for vendors or customers.

While most T&M vendors have virtualized solutions that provide NFV and SDN service assurance, other virtualized test and measurement solutions lag.

Virtualization can't simply be overlaid on top of hardware test solutions, creating more work, longer production times and higher costs for customers that don't necessarily understand the difference.

Virtualization in test and measurement is just getting started.

