Qumulo and HPE Bring Modern Scale-Out Storage to the Enterprise

Qumulo, the leader in modern scale-out file storage, today announced that it joined the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Complete program. The program adds Qumulo solutions to the HPE ecosystem, giving enterprise customers the opportunity to purchase complete, validated HPE and Qumulo solutions directly from HPE and its resellers.

The HPE Complete program offers a single source for purchasing best-in-class products that complement its solutions -- all with the added reliability of HPE's interoperability assurance validation.

Qumulo offers industry-leading scale and performance for on-premises and cloud workloads, storing and managing tens of billions of files and many petabytes of total capacity. A Qumulo storage cluster linearly scales capacity and performance far beyond the limitations of legacy scale-out NAS using Qumulo's efficient and low cost flash-first hybrid architecture. Qumulo Core is the only product that provides real-time visibility and control for file systems at petabyte scale.

"Enterprises with data-intensive workloads are being challenged by the explosion of file-based data and the cost of storing and effectively accessing that data at petabyte scale," said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. "The partnership gives customers a modern solution for storing and managing file-based workloads, achieving high efficiency and extreme performance, while gaining real-time visibility into usage, activity and throughput at any level of the unified directory structure, no matter how many files are in the file system."

"Across industries, data-intensive workloads are creating new demands and requirements on the enterprise for scale and performance," said Patrick Osborne, Senior Director of Product Management - HPE Storage. "Qumulo Core on HPE Apollo Servers is delivering reliable, high performance and cost-effective file storage at petabyte scale for some of the largest enterprise organizations. Given its traction and reputation, Qumulo was a natural addition to the HPE Complete program."

HPE and Qumulo recently announced that DreamWorks Animation selected Qumulo Core running on HPE Apollo servers to accelerate its digital content pipeline. The joint solution enables DreamWorks Animation to replace legacy storage systems used for HPC file-based workloads such as data intensive simulations for animated films and programs.