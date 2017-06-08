VMware Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management Suites for Seventh Consecutive Year

VMware, Inc., a global leader in cloud infrastructure and business mobility, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) for the seventh consecutive year. VMware AirWatch placed the highest in ability to execute for the fifth year in a row and the furthest in completeness of vision for the second year in a row. This is the second time in the history of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for EMM that AirWatch has placed highest on both axes.



"The EMM landscape has changed considerably over the past seven years and we have maintained a rapid pace of innovation to help customers prepare for the next generation of digital transformation," said Sumit Dhawan, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware. "Using our industry-leading AirWatch EMM as the foundation for VMware Workspace ONE - the platform for delivering a secure digital workspace - customers can turn to proven solutions from VMware at any point of their digital transformation journey, whether they need EMM, unified endpoint management (UEM) or a digital workspace strategy."



VMware believes it achieved its leadership position through the execution of AirWatch as an industry-leading EMM solution and evolving to also offer UEM that provides a holistic and user-centric approach to managing all endpoints in an organization - mobile, desktop and Internet of Things (IoT). In addition, expansion into powering Workspace ONE is a recognized competitive differentiator, offering a platform for delivering a secure digital workspace.



In the last year, VMware has delivered advancements that continue to differentiate VMware AirWatch and Workspace ONE in the industry including:



Introduction of VMware AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management, a new solution that provides a holistic and user-centric approach to managing all endpoints in an organization -- from mobile and desktop to IoT.

The addition of smart glasses management to AirWatch, making AirWatch UEM the first unified endpoint management solution to extend into wearables, enabling customers to manage their smart glasses alongside existing desktop and mobile endpoints.

AirWatch offered as a managed service hosted by VMware and delivered through communications service providers (CSPs) worldwide.

Expansion of enterprise security with cross-platform support in AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management for mobile, desktops, ruggedized and IoT devices, including Windows 10, to simplify the IT and end-user experiences.

A new collaboration with Oracle to enable advanced security features and streamlined management of Oracle mobile enterprise applications using AirWatch and VMware Workspace ONE.

Integration betweenVMware AirWatchand Dell Client Command Suite to extend remote management capabilities for key Dell hardware system attributes to enhance AirWatch Unified Endpoint Management.

An expanded partnership with Google to accelerate the adoption of Chromebooks by enhancing existing application accessibility of the devices using Workspace ONE to enable one-click secure authentication and management of applications -- cloud, web and virtual.

Introduction of VMware Pulse IoT Center, a secure, enterprise grade Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure management solution that leverages AirWatch technology.

Acquisition of Apteligent to enhance application performance and improve user experience through actionable application insights.



