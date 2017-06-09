IBM Wins VMware 2016 Global Partner Innovation Award for "Integrate Public Clouds"

IBM announced that it has been honored as a winner of a VMware 2016
Global Partner Innovation Award in the Integrate Public Clouds category.
IBM was recognized at the VMware Partner Leadership Summit 2017, held
in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.
"Enterprises
are rapidly adopting the cloud for the agility it delivers and the
cognitive and big data innovation it enables,"said Faiyaz Shahpurwala,
general manager, IBM Cloud. "IBM and VMware working together allows
enterprises to easily transform and integrate existing VMware
environments into highly scalable and global hybrid cloud deployments."
Building
on more than 14 years of collaboration, in 2016, IBM and VMware began
working together to tackle the challenge of extending VMware workloads
from on-premises environments to the public cloud without incurring
significant cost and risk associated with retooling operations,
re-architecting applications and re-designing security policies. Since
then, many customers have begun moving their VMware environments to IBM
Cloud including BMSIX and Dream Payments.
Many VMware users leverage IBM's cloud platform and benefit from IBM's
growing footprint of more than 50 highly-scalable and security-rich
cloud data centers in 19 countries across the globe.
"VMware
is pleased to recognize this year's Global Partner Innovation Award
winners, which are given to a select group of partners for their
exceptional efforts in 2016,"said Geoff Waters,
vice president, Global Cloud Sales, VMware. "VMware is proud to see IBM
win the Global Integrate Public Clouds award, and we look forward to
our continued collaboration."
Recipients
of a Global VMware Partner Innovation Award were acknowledged in 21
categories for outstanding performance and distinctive achievements
during 2016.