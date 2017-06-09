Ubersmith Announces New Release of its Subscription Business Management Software Suite

Ubersmith, a global leader in subscription business management software, announces a new version that includes greater flexibility to set tiered pricing levels, easier installation and updated infrastructure management capabilities. In addition to enhanced support for use on smartphones and tablets, the new version also has a tighter integration with SureTax for improved accuracy.



"As more and more organizations shift to becoming subscription-based, our software suite helps them maximize operational efficiency," said Dominique Archambault, chief technology officer of Ubersmith. "We've enhanced our product in every way - from deployment to user interface to added features so that we deliver greater value to our customers."



What's New

Ubersmith's integrated, modular software suite for billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure management and help desk services comes with an updated user interface for the admin and client portal users, both of which provide better support for mobile devices and tablets. New features include the ability to create more complex tiered pricing options.



In addition, the new self-service utility tool makes deployment of Ubersmith software easier than ever with an automated procedure to configure the software. Ubersmith's components now run within Docker containers providing isolation from the underlying operating system, which can improve security.



Also, now there is the ability to track data center equipment with greater detail to exact locations, which makes it easier for IT staff to deal with issues related to specific pieces of equipment. The tighter integration with SureTax makes handling of refunds and credits much easier, plus support has been added for tax rates based on country codes and +4 zip codes. Companies can add their own tax numbers, as well, to maintain accurate records.



About the Product

Ubersmith's software suite includes subscription billing, quoting, order management, infrastructure management, ticketing and related capabilities. It is used by software, cloud, data center, managed services, telco and ISP and enterprises of all sizes. The Ubersmith software helps organizations better serve their customers, shorten time-to-market, increase revenue and lower costs.



It provides both a view for employees - who can access full client data such as billing status, discounts applied, device information, services being purchased, which is fully customizable - along with a separate portal view accessed by their company's customers for only their specific account information.



The software suite is platform-independent and integrates with merchant providers, electronic payment processing providers, SureTax, QuickBooks, domain registrars and Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) providers. In addition, Ubersmith offers integrations with cloud, virtualization, backup and other technologies and applications, including Citrix, cPanel, OnApp, R1Soft and Virtuozzo.



A full list of the product capabilities can be found at www.ubersmith.com/product.



Pricing and Availability

The new version of Ubersmith is available as a free update for current customers licensed for versions 3.0 or later. For new customers, pricing starts at $200 per month with fees based on the number of users, clients, and devices (if any). Standard support is included, plus premium enterprise priority support is available, along with consulting, training and development services. Ubersmith also offers an unlimited usage, revenue-sharing model. Special pricing is available for education, non-profit and government organizations.



The modular design of the business management software suite enables customers to use the full complement of features, or select only the capabilities they need.