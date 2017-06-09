VMblog's Expert Interviews: SIOS Talks SIOS iQ and Machine Learning-based IT Analytics

As IT teams move more business-critical applications into virtual environments, they are becoming increasingly overwhelmed with reactive firefighting of performance issues. They are still working and problem-solving in operational IT silos (network, computer, storage, and application) and using threshold-based tools to measure specific qualities (i.e. CPU utilization) that may indicate a problem. This fragmented approach is outdated in today's complex, dynamic virtual environments.
To dig in deeper and find out more, I spoke with Jerry Melnick, president and CEO of SIOS Technology Corp.
The company recently announced the newest version of its SIOS iQ IT analytics platform, which harnesses the power of machine learning and deep learning analytics to optimize the performance and efficiency of VMware environments.
VMblog: Tell me a bit
about the latest updates to the SIOS iQ platform?
Jerry Melnick: SIOS iQ is a
new machine-learning based analytics solution that provides the precise,
accurate information that IT needs to run business-critical applications in
virtual environments without wasting, time, money or IT resources. It allows IT
to move from reactive problem solvers to proactive strategists, implementing IT
initiatives that add value to the core business functions. Our latest updates
include the addition of performance forecasting - enabling IT to anticipate and
eliminate performance issues before they materialize, and a new flexible,
API-driven integration architecture that enables SIOS iQ to integrate data from
a range of sources, including application monitoring tools and data aggregation
fabrics.
VMblog: How
do existing approaches to identifying root causes of application performance
problems fall short?
Melnick: Optimizing application
performance in VMware environments is incredibly complex, and the dynamic
nature of these environments require highly advanced tools to automatically
identify and recommend solutions to them. The current strategy of relying on
multiple tools and teams to evaluate each IT silo: application, network,
storage, and compute, leaves IT with a fragmented view of what's actually
causing performance problems. With this approach, IT has to sift through
thousands of alerts, compare analyses from multiple tools, and draw on their
own knowledge and experience to optimize and solve problems. Alert fatigue
quickly sets in with current tools that make it difficult to pinpoint which
alerts are meaningless and which are worth diagnosing to solve a potential
application performance issue.
Worse still, they have no way to
predict potential problems, forecast performance or capacity requirements, or
develop strategies to avoid problems from developing in the first place. Without reliable, accurate information about
their infrastructure, IT teams are forced to be reactive - fixing immediate
issues as they happen and over-provisioning performance and capacity to avoid
unexpected problems. In addition, few have the time or focus to think about the
important role IT plays in supporting the company's core business objectives,
such as staying agile, cost-effective, and responsive to customer needs.
VMblog: How
does the updated SIOS iQ improve on this approach?
Melnick: SIOS iQ is a machine
learning-based solution that learns patterns of behavior to help IT understand,
optimize and solve application performance issues in virtual environments. This
technique begins by using patented technology called topological behavior
analysis (TBA) to automatically identify both the topology and the patterns of
behavior among all interrelated components (VMs, network, storage, hosts) in
the infrastructure. It continuously analyzes real-time machine data from
sources across the infrastructure silos to understand the patterns of behavior
between workloads and the resources they consume. It tracks the normal patterns
of these complex behaviors as they change through work days, work weeks, and
over the course of seasonal fluctuations.
This approach enables SIOIS iQ to
precisely identify abnormal behavior in the context of the specific company's
typical business cycle. SIOS iQ notifies IT only when actual problems exist and
provides comprehensive information about the root cause, affected components,
and recommendations to fix them. In this way, it eliminates alert storms typical
of legacy monitoring tools and provides highly precise, accurate information
about the virtual environment, root causes of problems, and the most efficient
way to fix them. As a result, SIOS iQ frees IT from the daily grind of reactive
problem handling to proactively operate and innovate in order to add value to
their core business operations.
VMblog: Other new features in SIOS iQ are intended to increase
visibility across the IT infrastructure. Why is this this important?
Melnick: IT teams need smart
tools that leverage advanced machine learning analytics to provide an
aggregated, analyzed view of their entire infrastructure. IT teams using
threshold-based tools have to review dashboards filled with charts, graphs, and
data summaries. While some of these tools may present a map of the
infrastructure that shows the hierarchy of physical relationships between
components, none give IT the information they need to see how the components
interact and impact one another. They leave IT to draw their own conclusions
about how to solve problems and optimize their virtual environments.
In contrast, SIOS iQ meta-graph provides
a powerful visualization of its deep learning analysis of thousands of related
incidents. It shows the relationships and complex interactions between
components and highlights the problematic interactions that are at the root
cause of performance issues. The meta-graph reduces thousands of incidents
identified as problematic to a small, manageable number of root cause problems.
It provides clear insight into the components affected by these problems, and
recommends specific steps to fix the problems.
VMblog: What changed that created a need for
machine learning-based IT analytics?
Melnick: These days, organizations are moving more business critical applications to
virtual environments that require consistent high performance. However, despite
virtual IT environments being more complex than traditional on-premises
environments, companies are still using an on-premises "siloed" approach to
manage them. To make matters even more complicated, the IT infrastructure and
the teams that manage them are siloed with each group (network, application,
compute and storage) using a different collection of monitoring and diagnostic
tools. This makes it difficult to find the root of application performance
issues. As a result, IT is overwhelmed with time-consuming problem solving and
many feel that they've becoming reactive firefighters solving the same problem
repeatedly, wasting their valuable time, unable to use IT resources to their
full potential.
VMblog: And what does a machine learning-based IT
analytics platform look like?
Melnick: When
end users report an application performance issue, IT teams from each of the
different silos look at problem from their own narrow perspective, using a
multiplicity of diagnostic tools. Some tools make primitive attempts at
providing a broader view of the infrastructure by providing "dashboards" filled
with multiple charts. This means IT is left to rely on crude comparisons of
time stamps and charts, and their own subjective understanding of the situation
to determine the likely cause. Finding the root cause of an issue in this way
is extremely labor intensive, highly dependent on human judgement; and in most
cases, requires rework later on.
Machine
learning technology enables IT to analyze data from a wide variety of sources -
across silos, and to account for the complex patterns of behavior between
interrelated objects over time. Tools that use advanced machine learning and
deep learning technology instantly identify the root cause of performance
issues and provide recommendations for solving them with a level of precision
and accuracy that humans alone cannot provide.
Machine learning based tools eliminate a lot of work, including the need
to manually configure and continuously update monitoring tools.
VMblog: How do you see the industry changing
over the next few years?
Melnick: The exponential growth that we are seeing
in the size and complexity of virtual data centers has pushed IT departments
past the limits of traditional, manual approaches. To get their arms around
managing these large, complex data centers, more and more companies will be
forced to implement automated data science approaches. The use of machine learning
and deep learning technologies to understand and manage these environments will
become the norm. Automation of data center operations will be driven by machine
learning to allow dynamic response to changing requirements. With virtual data centers that are
automatically optimized by machine learning based analytics platforms, IT
departments can turn their focus to adding value to their core business
operations and end user productivity.
