CloudGenix Attends WAN Summit; Demonstrates Industry's Only Application-Defined SD-WAN Solution

CloudGenix, Inc., the software-defined wide-area (SD-WAN) network leader, today announced it will attend WAN Summit on June 14-15 in San Jose. CloudGenix will showcase the CloudGenix Instant-On Networks (ION) product family, which empowers enterprises with the industry's first and only application-defined fabric, and builds a simplified, cloud-first network built on business intent and application reachability.

CloudGenix will host a session titled "Adopting SD-WAN to Adopt the Cloud, Improve Service Quality and Reduce WAN Costs" on Wednesday, June 14. Led by CloudGenix customer Autodesk, a multinational software corporation that makes 3D design and engineering software, Prakash Kota, VP of IT at Autodesk, will describe why the company selected an SD-WAN over traditional WAN optimization. The session will show how Autodesk transformed its networking model by avoiding vendor lock-in, allowing for greater flexibility of deployment and access to application and network insights through a centralized database that stores 100 percent of network and app flows.

CloudGenix CEO, Kumar Ramachandran will also be participating in a panel titled "The Future of your WAN - Growing your WAN to Meet the Demands of the Modern Workplace" on Thursday, June 15. Attendees will learn how network managers can set up business rules and app-SLAs through an application-defined fabric to address current networking concerns, such as meeting regulatory requirements, increasing bandwidth, and evaluating the impact of Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

WAN Summit brings together enterprise and service provider members to examine WAN market drivers and technologies. With the summit's focus on key IT trends impacting the evolution of WAN, including cloud applications and performance, CloudGenix will have an ideal setting to demonstrate the first and only application-defined SD-WAN solution designed for the needs of modern applications, including SaaS- and cloud-based apps such as Office365, AWS, Azure, Unified Communications and VoIP.

"Enterprises must be equipped with a networking model that meets the demands of the modern business," said CloudGenix CEO, Kumar Ramachandran. "CloudGenix SD-WAN is the only solution with a revolutionary app-defined fabric that provides a simple, cost-effective and high-performance networking to customers, resulting in the demise of legacy networking models."

WHAT:

CloudGenix at WAN Summit San Jose 2017

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 15

WHERE:

Table 13

WAN Summit San Jose

Hilton DoubleTree, San Jose

2050 Gateway Pl

San Jose, CA 95110

To register for the 2017 WAN Summit in San Jose, please click here.

