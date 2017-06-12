DataLocker Provides Remediation Against Ransomware Attacks

DataLocker, a developer of data security solutions, today announced that in the aftermath of the recent high-profile ransomware attacks, computer users around the world have been focusing their attention on "who did it" and "what is it" while little attention has been placed on remediation.

DataLocker believes that these types of attacks and infections are probable and inevitable and that organizations need to focus on remediation as much as prevention. We believe that scenarios such as "WannaCry" should be addressed in every organization's disaster recovery plans, the same as any other natural disaster.

"Preventing cyberattacks such as WannaCry is like trying to prevent the common cold," said Jay Kim, Founder & CEO, DataLocker. "It is inevitable and just a matter of time until you get sick. Our advice is to make sure you have a pre-developed plan to deal with it."

Since being exposed to malware is not only probable but inevitable, the only defense is a remediation plan which employs a way to recover valuable data. DataLocker recommends offline, physical backups on encrypted external storage devices:

Having the solution within their physical sight and reach is a great form of assurance





Offline backups are portable, transportable and immune from remote attacks





Offline backups are extremely cost effective

Physical offline backups should be part of every organization's data recovery plan. DataLocker's encrypted storage solutions offer a unique solution as part of that plan. Our devices are centrally manageable, ensuring chain of custody of backed up data and feature an admin-enabled "Read Only" mode to physically prevent ransomware or any data-destroying cyber attacks.

DataLocker is trusted by thousands of enterprises around the world to protect sensitive data. DataLocker combines superior convenience and usability with state of the art security, making it simple to control, transport and share confidential information in the hands of a mobile workforce. Our brands include the DataLocker DL Series, Sentry, SafeConsole, H Series, and IronKey EMS. Our tagline is "Simply Secure" -- We make data security fast and easy for your entire workforce, not just your IT team.