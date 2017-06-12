How to Deliver a Secure and Reliable Service for Your Customers

Article Written by JT Giri
Amazon Web Services
(AWS) is the global leader for cloud services and web hosting. They provide
services from small startups all the way to international enterprises, and they
are trusted by some of the largest and most popular companies in the world.
Companies like Netflix and Airbnb even utilize AWS for hosting services.
While Amazon does an
excellent job with infrastructure as well as maintaining the security of the
Cloud itself, it is up to your organization to secure your Cloud applications
and environment. This could seem like a huge task for cloud security companies,
but, fortunately, there are many ways to keep the Cloud secure and reliable for
your customers.
One of the easiest ways
to keep your organization's sensitive and confidential data secure is through
Key Management Services (KMS). KMS are managed services that allow you to
easily create and control the keys that are used to encrypt and decrypt your
data. If you are a company that must follow certain protocols, such as HIPAA,
the importance of this ability exponentially increases.
Combined with other AWS
services, KMS can help you protect all of the data you store while injecting
secure credentials into automated instances. While this is advantageous, there
are many other benefits of KMS for your organization.
Fully Managed
A huge benefit that many
organizations report about using KMS is that it is fully managed. As your usage
of KMS encryption keys increases, it automatically scales to meet those needs.
If you choose to have master keys created by AWS KMS, they cannot be exported
from the service, but multiple copies of the encrypted versions are stored in
highly durable systems to ensure they will be available when you need them. If
you choose to import the master keys yourself, you must maintain a secure copy
of them so you can reimport them if you would ever choose to do so.
Centralized Key Management
Another benefit of AWS
KMS is that it provides you with centralized control of all of your encryption
keys. Not only can you have a complete view of your entire organization in one
convenient location, but you can also easily create, import, and rotate keys.
The master keys are stored in a highly durable storage, and you can choose to
automatically rotate them (once per year) without having to re-encrypt the
data. You also have the control to create new master keys and limit who has
access to them.
Integrated with Other AWS Services
AWS Key Management
Service can be seamlessly integrated with other AWS services, which makes it
easier to encrypt data. Hardware Security Modules (HSMs), for instance, protect
the security of your keys while AWS CloudTrail provides you with logs of all
key usage to assist with your compliance needs. By utilizing these other
services, you can use a default master key that is created specifically for you
and can only be used within the integrated service. This provides added
security for your services.
Complete Encryption
KMS makes it extremely
simple to manage encryption keys that your applications store, no matter what
process they use to do so. KMS even provides a software development kit to make
the integration of encryption and key management into all of your applications
easier.
Secure
With more and more
sensitive data being stored on the Cloud, the need for a secure service has
never been more important. KMS provides a secure location to store and
implement encryption keys. It also uses a hardened system where the unencrypted
keys can be used only in memory. The entire system is designed so no one has
access to your master keys, and all access to update the software is
controlled, audited, and reviewed by an independent group within Amazon.
Compliant
Ensuring Cloud
compliance is another vital piece of services, and the security and quality
controls in KMS have been validated and certified by multiple compliance
reviewers. What this means for your organization is that you can rest assured
that KMS will follow all compliance protocol, including HIPAA.
Amazon does a great job
maintaining the security of the Cloud, however, it is the responsibility of
your organization to ensure the security of the data that you put in the Cloud.
By using an AWS service such as KMS, you are ensuring that your sensitive and
confidential data is being properly stored and encrypted.
