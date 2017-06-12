Netronome Announces Acceleration of Data Plane Functions Based on the OPNFV Danube Software Platform

Netronome announced support for the latest OPNFV software release, OPNFV Danube, and integration into its Agilio SmartNIC platform, which helps improve networking performance by up to 4X while reducing CPU consumption by more than 5X. At the OPNFV Summit in Beijing, Open-NFP.org will host the OPNFV Data Plane and VNF Acceleration Mini-Summit, and will feature technical sessions focused on acceleration of VNFs within the framework of OPNFV Danube-supported data planes such as Open vSwitch (OVS) and the Fast Data project (FD.io). Community participants in Mini-Summit sessions include China Mobile Research Institute, Guangzhou Research Institute at China Telecom, OPNFV, Open-NFP, South Korea Telecom, Spirent Communications, ZTE and others.

"We are pleased to see Netronome leverage OPNFV Danube into its Agilio SmartNIC platform; the boost in performance and reduction in CPU production realized is impressive," said Heather Kirksey, executive director, OPNFV. "As part of the upcoming OPNFV Summit in Beijing, the Mini Summit focused on OPNFV Data Plane and VNF Acceleration will provide a great opportunity for the community to discuss technical details on what's next."

"Enhancements to OVS-DPDK technologies and introduction of new data plane technologies such as FD.io provide incremental improvements to networking performance," said Nick Tausanovitch, vice president of solution architecture at Netronome. "However, these technologies rely on x86 compute cycles for performing networking functions, bringing down server efficiency while starving VNFs of networking bandwidth and greatly reducing the CPU cycles available to them. The Agilio SmartNIC platform from Netronome, integrated with the OPNFV's Danube software platform release, relieves such bottlenecks, enabling service providers to deliver new, innovative 4G and 5G services faster and more economically."

Designers and operators of modern cloud and Telco data center networks clearly recognize the need for server acceleration and offload in order to realize the full TCO benefits of NFV. SmartNICs play a key role in delivering such acceleration in an efficient way. Acceleration and offload of portions of the VNF functions themselves will enable further TCO benefits. At the OPNFV Data Plane and VNF Acceleration Mini-Summit, OPNFV community members will propose an open framework and API to cover NFVi and VNF acceleration that will enable broad cooperation and collaboration in the industry.

The OPNFV Data Plane and VNF Acceleration Mini-Summit is being hosted by Open-NFP.org, a worldwide, community-driven organization that enables open and collaborative development in the area of data plane acceleration for network functions processing in server networking. Open-NFP hosts over 40 open projects and has over 100 developers including service providers, OEMs, research institutions and academia. The portal also offers developers support with a P4- and C-based data plane software development environment and open source code related to Netronome Agilio SmartNICs.

"A number of Open-NFP activities and projects are around service provider applications in areas such as NFV data plane acceleration, hardware accelerated VNFs, security, and in-band network telemetry," said Dr. Bapi Vinnakota, managing director of Open-NFP. "The Open-NFP community and available resources are ideally suited for developing and testing VNF acceleration using SmartNICs using specifications developed in OPNFV."

The OPNFV Summit takes place in Beijing, China, June 12-15. The OPNFV Data Plane and VNF Acceleration Mini-Summit will be held Monday, June 12, between 9:00 AM and 12:30 PM.

Specific sessions will cover: