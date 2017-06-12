Telos Launches Xacta 360, a Robust Risk Management Platform that Automates Security Compliance Validation for AWS Environments

Telos Corporation, a leading provider of continuous security solutions and services for the world's most security-conscious organizations, today announced the launch of Xacta 360, an automated risk management solution that streamlines security compliance and empowers a 360-degree view of the threat landscape. Xacta 360 is equipped with powerful new capabilities optimized for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, reducing the time required for enterprises to show compliance with rigorous security standards.



"To fight back against today's modern cyber threats, enterprises can no longer afford to take a manual, static approach to security compliance," said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman of Telos. "Security leaders need solutions that are as dynamic as their adversaries. They require an automated, continuous risk management solution like Xacta 360 that reduces the time and cost of compliance validation, while empowering risk-based decision making."

By automating continuous assessment of their cloud, on premises and hybrid environments, Xacta 360 provides organizations with a comprehensive view of their security and compliance posture in real-time and enables security professionals to focus on the most pressing threats facing their organizations.

"For our customers, security compliance validation is critical to their IT infrastructure and they are always looking for ways to reduce the time and money spent, without compromising their overall risk management posture," said Teresa Carlson, vice president, AWS Worldwide Public Sector. "We're so pleased Telos is helping our customers quickly and efficiently meet security requirements and take advantage of the innovation potential that comes with AWS."

"Organizations need 360-degree situational awareness of their risks in a context that is meaningful and relevant," said Michael Rasmussen, analyst for GRC 20/20. "Xacta is delivering this ease of use and situational awareness."

Xacta 360 offers these five key benefits for compliance and risk management:

AWS API integration: Xacta 360 continuously validates the compliance of AWS workloads, enabling enterprises to maintain security risk posture in the face of rapidly changing IT environments.

Xacta 360 continuously validates the compliance of AWS workloads, enabling enterprises to maintain security risk posture in the face of rapidly changing IT environments. Auto scaling: Xacta 360 integrates with AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) to accommodate user workload fluctuations.

Xacta 360 integrates with AWS Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) to accommodate user workload fluctuations. Advanced controls inheritance: The Xacta 360 AWS template is preconfigured with questions that have been mapped to the most commonly used controls for AWS services. This automates the accurate inheritance of security controls and eliminates the guesswork in selecting security controls and their implementations.

The Xacta 360 AWS template is preconfigured with questions that have been mapped to the most commonly used controls for AWS services. This automates the accurate inheritance of security controls and eliminates the guesswork in selecting security controls and their implementations. Adaptive mapping: Adaptive controls mapping allows enterprises to relate hundreds of NIST controls to those of other frameworks and standards, such as ISO, HIPAA, PCI DSS and others.

Adaptive controls mapping allows enterprises to relate hundreds of NIST controls to those of other frameworks and standards, such as ISO, HIPAA, PCI DSS and others. Deployment flexibility: Xacta 360 can be deployed on premise or in the cloud (SaaS, Private SaaS, AMI) for organizations to manage risk and compliance associated with on premise, cloud, or hybrid environments.

Xacta 360 is available through Telos Corporation, as well as AWS Marketplace.