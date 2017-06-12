ThreatConnect Partners with CenturyLink for Managed Security Services

Expanding its managed security services provider (MSSP) program, ThreatConnect, Inc., provider of the industry's only extensible, intelligence-driven security platform, has partnered with CenturyLink, a global communications and IT services company. CenturyLink's managed security services will now leverage the ThreatConnect Platform powered by SAP HANA.

ThreatConnect's platform equips organizations to identify their most relevant threats, proactively protect their organizations, and quickly respond to incidents in a measurable way. The ThreatConnect MSSP Program helps firms like CenturyLink and their clients establish or integrate ThreatConnect into new or existing threat management and security operations functions to provide better detection, protection, and remediation services using threat intelligence.

Partnering with ThreatConnect enables CenturyLink to more easily aggregate and act on threat intelligence in managed security services by leveraging ThreatConnect's platform. CenturyLink provides advanced threat services - including security log monitoring (SLM) with trending and threat analysis as well as incident management and response services - which help customers proactively identify, block and remediate threats in their environments. CenturyLink also delivers a broad range of IT security solutions, consulting and network services.

ThreatConnect CEO Adam Vincent commented, "With the addition of CenturyLink, our MSSP program is expanding in the right direction. By providing automation, orchestration, and threat intelligence on a single platform, our MSSP program is a force multiplier that organizations like CenturyLink can leverage to offer threat detection and response, customized processes or any of a number of premium services to clients."

CenturyLink Vice President of IT Security Services Tim Kelleher commented, "With the help of ThreatConnect's security orchestration capabilities, we are able to seamlessly integrate numerous threat intelligence feeds from multiple commercial and proprietary sources into CenturyLink's robust and comprehensive MSS platform. This creates operational efficiency and delivers greater insight for faster, more informed decision-making, and it is further validation of CenturyLink's commitment to help customers improve their cybersecurity posture."

The ThreatConnect Platform powered by SAP HANA processes transactions and analytics at the speed of the adversary - to close the gap between time of compromise and time of detection.