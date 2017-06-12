VersaStack with IBM Flash Accelerates Data Transfer for Virtual Desktop and Hybrid Cloud Workloads

IBM today announced new Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and hybrid cloud capabilities for the VersaStack converged infrastructure solution. VDI can reduce data center costs, streamline troubleshooting, and increase data security for enterprise clients managing hybrid cloud workloads.



To address large-scale, high performance VDI workloads and data reduction requirements VersaStack leverage the storage capabilities from IBM FlashSystem A9000 all flash arrays and IBM Spectrum Accelerate software, which provide seamless data migration between on-premises and cloud deployments. VersaStack also integrates Cisco UCS, and Cisco networking components to provide benefits to VDI end users by increasing performance, lowering management overhead, and potentially reducing costs through overall storage capacity savings depending on the workload.



"Over nine million acres of Trust Land generates a sizable amount of data; we needed fast, intelligent tools and platforms to derive greater value from this information," said Bill Reed, Chief Technology Officer, Arizona State Land Department. "VersaStack with A9000 all-flash storage can enable us to more effectively implement cognitive solutions such as IBM Watson to help transform our mountains of unstructured data into greater insight and better management decision-making. It's really very simple; if you want a faster, smarter business - get faster, smarter storage."



VersaStack, based on the A9000, joins a growing family of VersaStack solutions that now include hybrid cloud, infrastructure as a service, and object storage solutions. These solutions enable enterprises to easily and cost-effectively scale compute, network, and storage capacity as needed to reduce design, deployment, and management overhead.



"In March I joined Cisco at CiscoLive ANZ 2017 to co-announce a broad set of new VersaStack solutions; two months later we are expanding our work together with support for VDI," said Ed Walsh, General Manager, IBM Storage and Software Defined Infrastructure. "The new VersaStack solution demonstrates that when industry leaders come together to develop leading edge solutions, our clients and Business Partners benefit."



As part of the on-going relationship between IBM and Cisco, IBM is adding Cisco equipment to its Solution Center in Montpellier, France. The Solution Center will provides client workshops, proofs-of-concept (POC), and technical support services.



The VersaStack solution will be demonstrated in booth 2015 during CiscoLive, June 25-29, Las Vegas, NV.



For more information, visit the IBM and Cisco VersaStack web pages.